It’s New Year’s Eve on Mars

Yesterday, December 26, 2022, the 37th Martian year begins, equal to 687 Earth days. Mars takes almost twice as long as Earth to orbit the Sun. The previous year began on February 7, 2021, and the next Martian New Year will begin on November 12, 2024.

As on Earth, the Martian day is determined by the time it takes the planet to complete one revolution around its axis. They are called sols and are equal to a little more than an Earth day: 24 hours and 39 minutes. Like our planet, Mars also has four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and autumn, determined by its position in its orbit around the Sun. The Martian New Year begins with the northern equinox (spring in the north, autumn in the south). However, unlike Earth’s seasons, the seasons on Mars do not have the same length. In fact, Mars’ orbit around the Sun is more elliptical than Earth’s.

We take this opportunity to review the latest high-resolution images taken by the camera aboard the ESA’s Mars Express orbiter. Photographs show craters of sand and ice forming the surface of the Red Planet, interspersed with dark dunes peeking through the icy layers.

Ridges, dunes, craters and lakes

In the header photo, and also in the photo below, the orbiter’s High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) shows icy scenes with very clear details of the south pole of Mars. Swirling bands of rust-coloured soil connect two large craters, which immediately attract attention when viewing images. Their interiors, covered with layers of water ice and fine sediments, make them look like polar “layered deposits”.

While it may look like a winter wonderland, spring had just begun in the Southern Hemisphere and the ice had begun to recede at the time of filming. Dark dunes are visible throughout the image, in some places covered with a thin layer of frost. These dune regions take on a shape known as a yardang, forming sharp ridges that run parallel to the prevailing wind direction, in accordance with the morphology of the underlying surface. The dark dust is thought to come from ancient buried layers of volcanically erupted material.

Instead, individual dark spots point to a specific process, jets of carbon dioxide formed when ice sublimes into gas. They passed through layers of ice, throwing out a geyser-like fountain of dark dust that settled in these round patches. Monitoring these regions by Mars Express reveals processes that are constantly changing the appearance of the surface in the polar regions on Mars.

Throughout the picture, you can find large irregular-shaped elements formed as a result of thawing ice pockets. They look like terrestrial lakes carved into the landscape.

Frozen clouds

The atmosphere of the landscape is complemented by hazy clouds, especially in the central part of the picture. Clouds near the south pole often contain water ice and their path is partly influenced by terrain. During the cycle of seasons, carbon dioxide ice is deposited at the poles in winter, which then sublimates in spring.

Between 12 and 16 percent of the planet’s atmosphere settles at the poles in winter, and in the spring, the released gas increases atmospheric pressure and generates strong winds. This continuous process creates a huge exchange of materials between the surface and the atmosphere throughout the entire Martian year.

Below, a stereoscopic (or anaglyphic) image taken by HRSC shows a dissection in the south polar region of Mars, at Ultimi Scopuli, a geological structure in the south sea. An image based on data obtained from the HRSC nadir channel and the stereo channel provides a three-dimensional picture when viewed with 3D glasses.

Like on Earth, Mars has cold winters and warm summers, but the average annual temperature is -60 degrees Celsius. The planet also experiences various meteorological phenomena during the seasons, such as the Arsia Mons prolate cloud, a cloud of ice crystals that can be up to 1,800 kilometers long. It repeats for at least sol 80 and then disappears again during the rest of the year.

The highly detailed and precise images taken by Mars Express show the morphological and meteorological features of Mars, allowing researchers to learn more and more about our nearest planet. Happy New Year Mars!