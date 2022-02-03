James Webb Telescope sends first in-focus photo

Over the past few weeks, JWST project specialists have been adjusting 18 golden mirrors of the largest space telescope built by man. After launching and deploying, they looked in different directions, but now all mirrors collect the light of the source and focus it on the image sensor. The device is ready to meet and exceed the set scientific goals, NASA and ESA reported.

The James Webb Space Observatory’s (JWST) main instrument, the near-infrared camera, is fully operational. The team tested the mirrors by pointing the telescope at the bright star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 and obtained a crystal clear image, the highest resolution infrared image is ever taken from space, according to New Atlas.

“We have fully set up and focused the telescope on the star, and the performance has exceeded all expectations,” said Ritva Keski-Kuva, one of the Webb team specialists. — It is difficult to overestimate its importance for science. Now we know that we built the telescope correctly.”

The next phase of preparation will require mirrors to be adjusted to work with other instruments, including a near-infrared spectrograph, a mid-infrared instrument, a near-infrared imaging device, and a slitless spectrograph. This process should be completed by early May or earlier. And from mid-2022, the telescope will begin sending images of scientific value.

A month ago, JWST hit the lens of the Gaia observatory, which has been orbiting the same region of space – at the Lagrange point 2 – since 2014, scanning the sky every few months. On February 18, a new neighbor came into her field of vision, which was then at a distance of 1 million km. In the picture, JWST looks like a barely visible smear of light.

According to NASA officials, the Webb telescope has twice as much fuel as is provided for the minimum research program. Thanks to the accuracy of the calculations and the efficiency of all systems, a device worth about $4.5 billion will be able to conduct scientific observations for at least ten years.