James Webb’s fortune after (almost) a year in space

December 25 will mark the first anniversary of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the most ambitious space telescope ever designed, built and launched by mankind. Folded and packed aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, the telescope went into space, where it traveled for several months until it reached the L2 Lagrange point of the Earth-Sun system around which it currently orbits. How is the telescope now? What is its current status? How were the first months of work?

In this article, we have collected the most important news about the progress of the Webb, in particular, about its power supply, the impact of micrometeoroids on it, and the malfunction of one of the scientific instruments. It took years of development and extensive testing before a successful launch and deployment, followed by carefully controlled cooling, precise mirror alignment and instrument calibration. All this led to the appearance of the first color photographs, which were made and presented to the public in July of this year.

The problem of micrometeoroids

Over the past few months, about 14 dust-sized micrometeoroids have hit Webb’s primary mirror, an eye 6.5 meters in diameter made up of 18 hexagonal segments. The telescope’s visual capabilities remain unaffected, but given the implications, the mission team decided to adapt the telescope’s operation. This was done in order to avoid direct collision with the so-called “micrometeoroid avoidance zones”.

The Webb designers knew that micrometeoroid impacts were to be expected, in fact the telescope was designed to withstand this type of “impact”. However, after the collision at the end of May caused more damage than models predicted, mission staff began to study ways to reduce the number of such events. However, Webb remains very vulnerable: its primary mirror is large and directly open to space, unlike, for example, the Hubble mirror, which is smaller and protected by a protective shell.

A panel of experts assembled to analyze the May impact determined that the event was a stroke of luck, as an unusually high-energy micrometeoroid hit a more vulnerable area of the mirror. However, the scientists decided it would be worth modifying the Webb observations to further reduce the likelihood of another such collision with a huge light-harvesting surface.

Solar Panel Efficiency

Webb Unlike Hubble, James Webb will not be able to carry out direct maintenance. The telescope requires fuel and electricity to operate. The first is necessary to ensure that the orbit around the L2 Lagrange point is maintained, and also that the telescope can be moved to slightly change its orientation. The fuel consists of hydrazine and nitrous oxide used together, and so far it appears to be more than originally planned, thanks in part to the accuracy of the Ariane V’s launch.

On the other hand, solar panels located in an array mounted on the side of the observatory’s platform provide the power generation needed to keep all systems running at all times, as well as ensure communication with the Earth.

In reality, Webb consumes less power than you might think. It only takes one kilowatt to power the entire telescope, which is equivalent to the power used to heat dinner in a microwave oven. NASA has said that Webb will remain fully energy efficient even at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, powered reliably by a solar array.

The solar array acts as a small power station for the telescope, providing power for all scientific instruments, communication systems, and propulsion systems. The scaling is 2 kW: it takes into account the degradation that will occur over time due to conditions in space and wear.

Surprise: failure of MIRI

Shortly after the start of Webb’s scientific operations in July of this year, a problem arose with the mode of operation of one of its instruments, the Mid InfraRed Instrument (MIRI). This was the Medium Resolution Spectroscopy (MRS) mode, which stopped working on August 24th.

The problem was caused by increased friction in the instrument, which changes the filter used in the MRS mode to allow it to switch between wavelengths during observations. The investigation teams decided to stop using this mode until they figured out what the problem was. About a month ago, engineers found a way to solve this problem, and MRS mode was restored and can now be used safely. This mode will be used to study the poles of Saturn, which are visible to Webb only for a short time.

Future observations using the MRS mode will be limited to ensure that the problematic piece of equipment remains healthy and balanced. If it continues to perform well, such problems should not recur in the future.

oh what Webb is doing is amazing. No one, not even the engineers, scientists, technicians and researchers who have been working on it for years, expected such a result. What we manage to observe in the infrared range of the universe defies imagination: a cosmos unfolds before us, more beautiful, richer and majestic than all our fantasies.

At the same time, the sensitivity of the Webb instruments is so high that it stunned the researchers. Entire teams are working on new data analysis pipelines to fully understand Webb’s work, which is too precise for the capabilities of our management and analysis software.

What the telescope collects, hour after hour, day after day, fills entire online catalogs. And when scientists publish some of the most beautiful images taken by NIRCam in the near-infrared or MIRI in the mid-infrared, everyone is amazed at the detail that Webb manages to capture.

There are many more surprises ahead of us, and as long as the telescope is in good health and the experts are intelligently and consistently solving the problems that stand in its way, Webb will continue to travel, ready to give us stories and wonders from deep space.

