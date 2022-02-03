Japanese scientists have found that dopamine regulates the change in sleep phases

REM and non-REM sleep are two different states of the brain, but it has not yet been clear how this switching mechanism works. The discovery of Japanese scientists reveals a new understanding of the nature of the brain and offers opportunities for the treatment of cataplexy and narcolepsy – neurological syndromes associated with sudden bouts of sleepiness.

Scientists from the University of Tsukuba found that a temporary increase in dopamine levels in the basolateral amygdala triggers the transition from one sleep state to another, writes News Medical. The phases of REM and non-REM sleep alternate with each other during the night and scientists now have a better understanding of the patterns of these transitions.

Previous observations have shown that during REM sleep, a region of the amygdala associated with emotions is activated. In experiments on mouse models, they set out to investigate the effect of dopamine on this activity, and the results were quite unexpected.

It turned out that a temporary increase in dopamine levels leads to a change from slow-wave sleep to fast sleep. A similar increase in dopamine preceded cataplexy attacks in rodents with narcolepsy. Cataplexy is a condition in which strong emotions provoke a sharp muscle weakness and a rapid transition to REM sleep in a person. Narcolepsy refers to chronic neurological diseases with signs of cataplexy.

“The results obtained are very important both for understanding the changes in the state of normal sleep and in conditions of sleep pathology. The discovery could lead to solutions in the treatment of cataplexy, narcolepsy, and other related diseases and disorders, including Parkinson’s disease,” the researchers concluded.

Previously, scientists from Germany found that the level of dopamine in the brain determines insulin. Perhaps both discoveries are only part of a single mechanism.