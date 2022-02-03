Journalists Checked How Meta Moderates Metaverses

How will Meta react to a virtual world filled with content banned on Facebook and Instagram? As BuzzFeed journalists found out during the experiment, moderation in the company’s virtual reality works completely differently than on its other platforms.

In announcing the rebranding of Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged that virtual worlds, which he sees as the future of the internet, will be protected from “the malignancies that plague Facebook.” First and foremost, he says, privacy and security must be built into the metaverse. However, content moderation in virtual reality is more difficult than in social networks, as social media tools are not easily transferred to an environment that requires understanding not only content but also people’s behavior in real-time.

The Buzzfeed team created the world called QNIVERSE on the Virtual Reality Platform Meta Horizon Worlds. Journalists generously decorated their universe with disinformation slogans and phrases: “Trump won the 2020 elections!”, “Vaccines cause autism”, “COVID is a hoax”, as well as the QAnon slogan “Where one goes, there and all”. As a soundtrack, Qniverse received a looped quote from Infowars founder Alex Jones calling Joe Biden a pedophile and claiming the elections were rigged by the reptilian overlords.

The world was closed to the general public, accessed by several BuzzFeed employees by invitation: in this way, journalists tried to imitate the behavior of users of the metaverse who would actually share disinformation in closed communities. Within two and a half days of Qniverse’s creation, three BuzzFeed employees complained about it to Meta moderators, each of whom received the following response: “Our trained security professional reviewed your report and determined that content on Qniverse does not violate our online content policy.” reality.”

Perhaps the moderators didn’t close Qniverse because the world contained only objectionable content, but did not allow undesirable behavior. Apart from the very creation of dubious slogans, its authors did not interact in any way with other worlds and users. Without active action, the moderators may have perceived Qniverse as a parody.

Journalists reached out to Meta’s PR department for comment on the moderators’ decision: how can a world containing disinformation that Meta has removed from its other platforms in line with the same community guidelines not violate Horizon’s policies? The next day, the experimental world disappeared.

“After further review, we have removed it from Horizon Worlds,” Meta spokesman Joe Osborne wrote to BuzzFeed, but declined to answer further questions about the motivation for the decision.

Today, Meta appears to be detecting violations of the Community Standards in VR through user bans and complaints. Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s CTO, explained this practice in a blog post in November 2021: “We can’t constantly record everything that happens in virtual reality – that would be a violation of user privacy.” He noted that while Oculus can record users’ most recent VR activities, those records are only sent to Meta if the user files a complaint.

This approach is starkly different from the one Meta used on Facebook and Instagram. Callum Hood, head of the Center for Digital Hate Research, is concerned that without some kind of active moderation system, users will massively create toxic communities around harmful content like racism and child abuse that will never be reported like they used to. It was with closed Facebook groups. But the alternative is also troubling. Rory Mir of the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned that if Meta uses machine learning models to control user behavior in virtual reality, it could “censor more people than it intends to protect.”

The risks associated with moderating the metaverse will ultimately depend on how many people use the company’s VR products. The Horizon Worlds app was downloaded about two million times in the first weeks of 2022. But unlike Facebook and Instagram, which billions of people use for free, Horizon requires hundreds of dollars to spend on a headset. Due to this, the number of active users in Horizon can still be relatively small, which allows Meta to moderate the metaverse, focusing on user complaints.