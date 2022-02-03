Juno leaves Ganymede and Europa to observe Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

In the second year of its long mission, NASA’s Juno probe began observing Io, Jupiter’s volcanic moon. Previously, Juno photographed the moons Ganymede and Europa, revealing a huge amount of hitherto unknown details. Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanic place in the solar system, will remain the focus of the Juno spacecraft’s team for the next year and a half.

During the second year of its extended mission in the Jupiter system, NASA’s Juno probe has made close flybys of Ganymede in 2021 and Europa in recent months. Now, after revealing new details about previous moons, Juno has set its sights on Io, the solar system’s most volcanic moon.

Juno’s sensors, originally designed to study Jupiter’s magnetic field, perform tasks they weren’t designed for, but they do it brilliantly. The researchers were very pleased with the results obtained from the data obtained after the last flybys. Every time Juno approaches a moon of Jupiter, it provides us with a wealth of new information.

In 2021, several articles were published on discoveries regarding the interior of Ganymede, the composition of its surface and ionosphere, as well as the interaction of the satellite with Jupiter’s magnetosphere. However, this year Juno observed Europa up close, and preliminary results from the September 9 flyby include the first 3D observations of Europa’s ice shell. Now, however, scientists are waiting to “explore” Io, the volcanic moon, up close.

Under the ice of Europa and Ganymede

During flybys of Ganymede and Europa, Juno’s Microwave Radiometer (MWR) made it possible to look under the icy crust of these two satellites. This made it possible to obtain data on the structure, content and temperature of this substance at a depth of about 24 kilometers below the surface.

Visible-light images from the probe’s JunoCam camera show that Ganymede’s surface is characterized by a mixture of older dark soil, younger lighter soil, and particularly distinct craters, as well as features that may be associated with tectonic activity. The science team’s initial analysis suggests that the Ganymede ice sheet may have an average thickness of about 50 km, but it may be thicker in some regions.

During the Juno flyby in June 2021, the Juno Magnetic Field (MAG) and Jupiter Auroral Distribution Experiment (JADE) instruments recorded data on Ganymede that showed the magnetic field links between Jupiter and the moon were broken and restored. Juno’s ultraviolet spectrograph (UVS) has observed similar events with the satellite’s ultraviolet radiation forming two ovals around Ganymede.

We still don’t know much about Europe: data from recent flybys has already been catalogued, but analysis will continue in the coming months. In any case, future JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) missions by ESA and NASA’s Europa Clipper will be able to use all past, present and future results to delve deeper into the mysteries of Jupiter’s moons.

Closer and closer to Io

Nasa’s Juno probe approached Io, the most volcanically active world in the solar system. It will make nine increasingly close flybys, already covering 80,000 km this July, to reveal details of the hellish lava-strewn landscape. Over the next year, Juno will make a significant approach to Io, eventually passing over its surface twice at an altitude of just 1,500 km.

A number of goals are planned for the coming months. Juno’s principal investigator, Dr. Scott Bolton of the Southwestern Research Institute, explained that the goals are not limited to studying volcanoes and lava flows, but also to fully map the moon’s surface. “We will also look at the gravitational field, trying to understand the internal structure of Io,” he said, “to understand whether the magma that creates all these volcanoes forms a global ocean or not.”

Io’s volcanism is due to its proximity to Jupiter: huge tidal and thermal forces act on the satellite. The Juno research team will be able to use the probe flybys to conduct the first high-resolution monitoring campaign on the moon’s magma-covered surface, studying Io’s volcanoes and how volcanic eruptions interact with Jupiter’s powerful magnetosphere and aurora.