Killer waves. How scientists unravel the main marine mystery

On November 10, 1975, the cargo ship Edmund Fitzgerald, the largest ship to sail the North American Great Lakes system, sank on Lake Superior. All 29 crew members died, the exact cause of the crash of the ship itself has not been established. Three years later, in December 1978, the German lighter carrier MS München, which was considered unsinkable, disappeared in the North Atlantic. Only empty life rafts were found on the surface, but none of the crew. In February 1982, the giant Ocean Ranger oil rig sank off the coast of Canada. The victims were all 84 people who worked at the facility, which was supposed to withstand the most severe storms. These are just three tragedies, which experts still cannot reliably explain. According to modern ideas, most likely, killer waves are responsible for them to one degree or another – huge solitary waves, the physics of which is disputed by scientists around the world. These unpredictable phenomena, whose sudden occurrence can lead to catastrophic consequences, were previously considered a fabrication of sailors, a horror legend, which was experimentally recorded only relatively recently. But the nature of the wandering monster waves remains largely a mystery.

The death of “München”

On the night of December 11-12, 1978, the radio operator of the German cruise ship MS Caribe received an alarming message. His colleague and compatriot aboard the lighter ship MS München, then 2,400 nautical miles away, reported stormy weather and damage to his ship. Three hours later, the SOS signal from Munich was received by the Greek cargo ship Marion, the Soviet ship Maria Yermolova, and the German tugboat Titan, which was much closer to the lighter carrier. The transmission quality was extremely poor, but from scraps of information it could be understood that MS München had a 50-degree list to starboard.

The lighter carrier, built in 1972, performed its regular flight from the German port of Bremerhaven to the American Savannah (Georgia). There was a cargo of steel products on board in 82 standard lighters (non-self-propelled barges). The route ran through the North Atlantic Ocean, known for its severe storms, especially in winter, but due to the design features of the ship, it was believed that it was virtually unsinkable. Therefore, despite the unfavorable weather forecast, the captain decided to carry out the voyage.

The rescue operation, which included, among others, the forces of the Coast Guard ships and with the participation of several aircraft, began by the evening of December 12, but only two days later, when the storm began to subside, it was deployed in full force. All this time, radio tracking stations continued to receive weak distress signals from the Munich. As a result, four empty life rafts from a lighter carrier, several life jackets and circles, three lighters, an emergency buoy of the ship were found in the ocean – but he himself, like 28 crew members, disappeared. The exact location of the ship’s wreck has not yet been found.

In those years, the existence of solitary killer waves, whose height can be two to three times higher than their neighbors even in storm conditions, has not yet been proven. Moreover, they were considered an almost impossible phenomenon, despite the testimony of many witnesses, sailors who became eyewitnesses of their occurrence. Therefore, the death of the unsinkable “Munich” was attributed to some “unusual phenomenon” that arose as a result of a combination of circumstances during extremely bad weather.

The exact reason for the loss of Munich will probably remain unknown, but the following scenario is currently considered the most likely. Most likely, in the conditions of a severe storm, the lighter carrier was not lucky to meet with the formed wandering killer wave, whose height could reach 30 meters (comparable to a standard nine-story building). As a result of a collision with such a wall of water, the ship lost its life-saving equipment, and the same 50-degree roll was formed, which they managed to report from it on the radio. Also, as a result, apparently, the captain’s bridge was destroyed and control over the propulsion systems was lost, after which the ship drifted for several more hours until it sank along with the entire crew at a point whose coordinates the crew did not manage to transmit or could not.

Dropner Wave

The most famous early observation of a giant solitary wave is the message of the French navigator Captain Jules Dumont-Durville. He claimed that in 1826, during his second trip around the world, together with three colleagues, he witnessed a 33-meter wave formed in the Indian Ocean. Despite the good reputation of the author, in the professional community this message was received with extreme distrust, if not with derision. The wave formation models available in those years showed that their maximum height in the open sea rarely reaches 9-10 meters. Therefore, 33-meter single colossi were perceived as tales, stories of the same degree of fantasy as the legends about giant sea monsters devouring ships.

The absence of other authoritative witnesses added to the skepticism in reaction to the possible existence of “wandering killers”. Subsequently, Susan Casey, a researcher of the phenomenon, noted with black irony that the lack of eyewitnesses could be caused by the fact that such meetings usually ended in death for them, and the ships were able to survive in such a collision only after they began to be made of metal.

In the 20th century, reports of rogue wave sightings became more frequent. In 1977, German marine engineer Carsten Petersen was even able to take a unique picture of a 22-meter monster that hit his ship in the Pacific Ocean, between Singapore and the US coast. According to him, when the wave swept over the captain’s bridge, where Petersen stood with his camera, for a few moments it seemed to him that he was under water or in a large aquarium.

The main problem is that the physics of the formation of such phenomena for a long time was literally considered impossible. It is important to understand that single stray waves are not tsunamis, which are usually caused by earthquakes. On the high seas, the crew of a ship that passes through a tsunami may not even feel it, because the height of such a wave grows rapidly only in shallow water, after which it can lead to catastrophic consequences on land. A killer wave, on the other hand, occurs just in the open sea or ocean, and its height can be more than two times higher than neighboring waves, both in storm conditions and in relative calm.

Only on January 1, 1995, for the first time in history, such a wave was recorded by a measuring device. During the New Year’s storm in the North Sea, a laser wave recorder installed on block E of the Dropner oil platform, 160 kilometers southwest of the southern coast of Norway, detected a single giant with a maximum height of 25.59 meters in an area with an average wave height of 12 meters. Fortunately, just a year before, the platform put into operation had not received serious damage, but thanks to this objective observation, the previously subjective testimonies of witnesses finally received experimental confirmation.

Justice has triumphed: although many decades later, the honor of the ridiculed French captain Dumont-Durville has been restored.

The search for truth

Unfortunately, a meeting with an elusive monster does not always end as happily as in the case of the Dropner platform. In the 1980s, one of the most notorious disasters was the death of another oil platform, also modern and considered invulnerable. Ocean Ranger was built in Hiroshima, Japan in 1976. The giant with a length of 120 meters and a height of more than a hundred meters was intended to work in “unlimited” weather conditions. According to manufacturers from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the platform had to withstand storm winds of more than 50 meters per second and waves 34 meters high.

Since 1980, Ocean Ranger has been working in the Hybernia oil field off the coast of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Another powerful storm, which began on February 14, 1982, was the last for the Ocean Ranger. The appearance of killer waves, whose height exceeded 20 meters, was observed on neighboring platforms, and one of them was probably the last for Ocean Ranger. At 00:52 on February 15, the first Mayday distress signal was received from her, and already at 01:30 the rescuers received the last radiogram, which said that “there will be no further radiograms from the Ocean Ranger, the crew is moving to life rafts.” The platform sank at 03:13 that night, and the 84 people who worked on it froze to death over the next few hours while on rafts doused with icy waters. In the conditions of a severe storm, emergency services simply did not have the opportunity to provide them with timely assistance.

The death of MS München and the Ocean Ranger platform with many dozens of victims and the subsequent fixation of the Dropner wave attracted close attention of scientists to the problem of the formation of single giant rogue waves. Their previous ideas suggested that waves of this height should form once every 10 thousand years, but the Dropner devices recorded their New Year’s monster just a year after the start of observations. In 2004, specialists from the European Space Agency during all three weeks confirmed the formation of at least 10 waves in the World Ocean, the height of which exceeded 25 meters.

At present, there is no common understanding of the physics of the process of their formation. The most common view, which was confirmed in an experiment conducted by British and Australian scientists at the University of Oxford in 2018, is that extreme solitary waves can form from two much weaker waves under the right set of circumstances. The Dropner wave most likely formed when the main wave collided with an additional one directed towards it at an angle of 60 to 120 degrees. At the same time, an almost vertical ejection of water occurred with the formation of a killer wave, fortunately, in this case, it did not kill anyone.

Another theory says that colossal solitary waves are more likely to form in waters where currents collide – for example, off the coast of South Africa, where the fast and warm Agulhas current meets the cold waters of the Southern Ocean. Both options are confirmed for stormy weather. The physics of the formation of giant waves in calm weather has not yet received an unambiguous explanation.

Only one thing is clear: this phenomenon, until recently considered a fantasy, exists and still poses an extreme danger, primarily because of its suddenness, unpredictability and ubiquity. In 2022, the Viking Polaris, which was on a cruise to Antarctica, encountered a killer wave off Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost city on Earth. As a result of the incident, one person died and four others were injured. And, alas, we can say for sure that this is far from the last case when a rogue wave and what it has done become heroes of the news feeds.