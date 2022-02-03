March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Lack of sleep increases the risk of the most dangerous obesity

An experiment with healthy people clearly showed that even in a short period of time, fat begins to accumulate in the area of the internal organs, increasing the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. For this reason, scientists recommend either improving sleep or increasing physical activity.

Visceral obesity is considered the most dangerous for health, since fat begins to be deposited deep in the area of ​​the internal organs, increasing the risk of developing many diseases, even in relatively healthy people of normal build. Scientists from the Mayo Clinic decided to evaluate how lack of sleep will affect the level of visceral deposits in healthy people in a short period.

In the experiment, written by Science Daily, 12 people with normal weight took part, who were under certain conditions for two 21-day sessions. One group of volunteers was allowed to sleep for nine hours each day, and the other four hours for two weeks, with short nine-hour “breathing” periods when the volunteers could sleep off. All participants had unlimited access to food.

At first, scientists recorded that people consumed about 300 more calories after a lack of sleep than when they were fully asleep.

Participants increased protein intake by 13% and fat by 17%. At the same time, energy consumption practically did not change on all days of the experiment. MRI was used to assess the level of visceral deposits since no appreciable weight gain was observed.

Diagnostics showed that the participants began to accumulate visceral fat even during this short period of the experiment, although this was not outwardly noticeable. On average, the increase in visceral deposits increased by 11%.

The findings are particularly worrying because most people get little regular sleep over many years—some with insomnia, others with shift work or other circumstances.

For this reason, the main recommendation for the prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, the risks of which are especially high in visceral obesity, is the normalization of night sleep. For people who, for one reason or another, cannot achieve this, scientists advise increasing the level of physical activity and adjusting their diet.

Another study reports that visceral obesity affects brain function by reducing cognitive function.

