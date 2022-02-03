Large galaxies can absorb dark matter from smaller ones, simulations show

The accidental discovery in 2018 of a pair of small galaxies with a very low content of dark matter in their composition prompted scientists to delve deeper into the study of the distribution of dark matter in the Universe. Over the past 40 years of observation, scientists have begun to believe that dark matter is an integral part of any galaxy. It turned out that there are exceptions, and new simulations have shown that galaxies without dark matter are quite possible.

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine, and Pomona College have modeled a corner of the universe about 60 million years across, shortly from the Big Bang to the present day. After calculations in the model, seven galaxies devoid of dark matter were identified. According to simulations, these galaxies lost their dark matter after colliding with neighboring galaxies that were 1000 times larger in mass. After a series of collisions, small galaxies contained only a small amount of dark matter and stars.

Such a frank hint at the existence of galaxies with a small volume of dark matter and even without it makes astronomers think about revising the model of galaxy formation and start looking for confirmation of this in the sky. Until now, no one has particularly searched for galaxies without dark matter, since such a state of affairs was considered impossible. The discovery of 2018 and new simulations show that galaxies without dark matter can exist and must be searched for in order to refine our understanding of the processes in the Universe.

The complexity of the search is that dark matter, as its name implies, is not visible in optical and other receivers. It interacts with the substances known to us only with the help of gravity. At the same time, dark matter accounts for up to 85% of the total mass of matter in the Universe. By the way, scientists are almost sure that we are talking about the matter – about certain particles, and not about matter, as a broader concept. Matter includes electromagnetic and other fields.