Lexus’ flagship electric car will offer a range of about 700 km and solid-state batteries

Toyota Motor Corporation has committed to converting all Lexus models to electric traction by 2035, although the first-born in the face of the RZ 450e crossover will hit the market with some delay relative to the mass “relative” named Toyota bZ4X. The parent company is already actively showing off the looks of future Lexus electric vehicles, promising the fastest model a range of up to 700 km, and new types of batteries.

At the very least, as Electrek explains with reference to new statements from Toyota Motor, the future Lexus sports coupe, which provides an acceleration time to 100 km / h in just over two seconds, will be the ideological successor to the LFA. The company speaks about the possibility of using traction batteries with a solid-state electrolyte only hypothetically, mentioning in passing the possible power reserve of the new flagship – more than 690 km on a single charge.

On the one hand, the electric car should become a kind of “showcase” of Lexus’ technical achievements in the field of electric vehicles, so advanced traction batteries for more mainstream models may not be immediately available. On the other hand, the binding to this type of battery indicates a rather long wait for the announcement, because few manufacturers are ready to offer mass-produced batteries with a solid-state electrolyte earlier than the middle of this decade.

At the same time, the Lexus brand showed the appearance of three other electric vehicles that will go into series in the foreseeable future. The sports coupe will be accompanied by a four-door sedan with recessed handles, like Tesla or a number of other modern cars concerned with aerodynamics.

A pair of electric crossovers are quite capable of getting along with the platform shared with the Toyota bZ4X. One of them will have a more streamlined silhouette, the other will certainly emphasize practicality due to the shape of the body, which increases the usable internal volume in the trunk area. In the current generation of the Lexus RX, the problem of increasing capacity is achieved by “stretching” the crossover’s sloping silhouette, which is not a very elegant solution in terms of layout.

While Lexus does not specify when all mentioned electric vehicles will appear on the market, with the exception of the RZ 450e crossover, whose mass production will start this spring. The running prototype of the crossover with a more spacious body is also ready, it was on it that the head of the Lexus brand made a test drive. It is possible that both crossovers will coexist in the same model family.