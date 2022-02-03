Life on Mercury, closer to the Sun: a very bad or brilliant idea

People have been discussing the idea of ​​colonizing Mars for a long time and are already taking steps in this direction – after all, the Red Planet is relatively close to the Earth and even looks a bit like it. With Mercury, the situation is different.

The very idea of ​​living and working on Mercury may seem unrealistic, a plot from science fiction. However, this idea is based on scientific facts – with the right technologies and solutions for life, this planet can be inhabited by people. The right strategy will even allow its inhabitants to provide for themselves.

For example, a local economy can be built around “adventure tourism” as well as mining and energy. Mercury has a lot of ores and precious metals, and proximity to the Sun provides it with a huge amount of stellar energy.

However, before building an economy, you need to understand how to live in this hostile environment. Here’s what can get in the way.

Extreme temperatures

Despite the fact that Mercury is closest to the Sun, it is not the hottest planet (this title belongs to Venus). The thing is that it almost never had and does not have an atmosphere, with the exception of a thin exosphere. It is made up of atomic oxygen and hydrogen, sodium, magnesium, helium, and other minerals in tiny amounts. However, the pressure on the planet does not exceed 5 x 10-15 bar (0.005 picobar). For comparison, this is one-trillionth of the Earth’s atmospheric pressure (altitude – sea level). Because of this, Mercury does not retain heat from the Sun and suffers from sudden temperature changes. What does it look like?

The side that faces the Sun heats up to 427 ° C, and the “night” side cools down to -173 ° C. At the same time, because of the orbit, these daytime and nighttime extremes last for months! By the way, about the orbit. She is one of the most eccentric in the solar system. Due to its elliptical shape, the distance to the star ranges from 46 million km at perihelion to 70 million km at aphelion.

Really long days

Proximity to the Sun results in a long orbital period for the planet. As a result, the year on Mercury passes very quickly. It lasts 88 Earth days – during this time the planet manages to complete one circle in its orbit around the Sun. At the same time, a day lasts 58 Earth days.

Due to its proximity to the Sun, Mercury receives very intense radiation. This means that even if people figure out how to protect themselves from extreme temperatures, the effects of daylight on Mercury will be simply deadly. The settlers will have to constantly stay away from the Sun. Scientists have several ideas about this.

How to survive on Mercury?

If humans hope to ever live on Mercury, they will have to figure out how to escape the Sun. The nature of the planet’s structure and orbit provides a chance for future colonizers.

life underground

Based on observations and data from the Mercury Surface, Space Environment, GEochemistry, and Ranging (MESSENGER) probe, scientists have realized that Mercury, like the Moon, has lava tubes. These are the remains of the planet’s geologically active past. Some of them are big enough to fit an entire city.

Inside them, you can maintain a stable, and, most importantly, the optimal temperature for a comfortable stay (22±1 °C). Also, lava tubes can protect settlers from radiation. Given the lack of atmosphere, it will be very handy. By the way, under the Earth, in sealed conditions, it is possible to create an artificial earth-type atmosphere with a mixture of nitrogen and oxygen in the ratio of 78:22.

Life on the move

Another option is to create mobile settlements that will constantly move west and stay on the border between day and night. Because Mercury’s slow rotation and fast orbit result in 176 days of continuous daylight on one side of the planet, settlements don’t have to move quickly.

Life in a crater

Alternatively, a settlement can be established in permanently shaded areas, such as the cratered north pole of Mercury. Their temperatures are cold enough for water ice to exist. The largest craters – Prokofiev, Chesterton, Kandinsky and Tryggvadottir – are large, from 31 km to 112 km. This is enough for a small city and even a metropolis.

In addition, data obtained by the MESSENGER probe showed that the craters in this area may contain from 110 billion to 1.1 trillion tons of water ice. It could be harvested to meet the water needs of the colonists, and solar arrays along the rim of the crater would provide a constant source of power. By the way, sunlight can penetrate the craters with the help of mirrors, which means that agriculture is theoretically possible.

Using the concept of paraterraforming (also known as the “worldhouse” concept or domes in smaller versions), which was described by British mathematician Richard Taylor in 1992, an airtight space can be made inside craters to create an artificial enclosed atmosphere.

So why explore Mercury?

Mercury receives 6.5 times more solar energy than Earth. Using a group of solar satellites can be used not only to ensure the life of the colonists. Engineers are now looking into space-based solar power as a means of tackling climate change.

A constellation of satellites in orbit around Mercury can collect massive amounts of solar energy. It could then be directed to the Earth-Moon system and other places using microwave lasers. Mercury can be seen as the “powerhouse” of the solar system.

Mercury is incredibly rich in valuable metals and minerals. Like other rocky planets (Venus, Earth, and Mars), it is composed of silicate minerals and metals separated into a silicate mantle and crust surrounding a metallic core (consisting mostly of an iron-nickel alloy).

Based on recent data, geologists have calculated that the crust and mantle are 35 km 600 km thick, respectively, while the core diameter is estimated at 4,148 km. This means that the central region of the planet is 85% of the size of the planet. The surface is rich in magnesium and sulfur, and there are also large caches of minerals and precious metals that have been delivered to the planet by asteroids and meteors throughout the history of the solar system.

Another plus of Mercury is its gravity. Despite the fact that it is the smallest planet in the solar system and even smaller than some moons (for example, Jupiter’s moon Ganymede), gravity on its surface is close to the Martian – 38% of the Earth’s. Decades of studies (in particular, the Twins Study ) have shown that microgravity has a bad effect on the human body – it loses muscle mass and bone density, vision, blood circulation, the cardiovascular system, and organ function are disturbed. The lower gravity would also make it relatively cheap to launch payloads or spacecraft from the surface.

Mercury is one of the candidates for colonization within the solar system along with Mars, Venus, the Moon, Ceres, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto, Titan. Perhaps future generations can call it home.