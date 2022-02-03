Long covid linked to vagus nerve damage

This conclusion was reached by Spanish scientists after examining patients with various long-term symptoms after COVID-19. Their work suggests that vagus nerve dysfunction leads to symptoms ranging from diarrhea and heart problems to voice disorders.

Long-term COVID-19 occurs, according to various sources, in about 10-40% of those who have been ill and manifests itself with various symptoms. For some people, they last for a few weeks, while for others, they last for months. In a new study published by EurekAlert, researchers from Spain studied in detail the function of the vagus nerve in 348 COVID-19 survivors who complained of at least one persistent symptom after the disease.

It turned out that 66% of the volunteers had at least one symptom indicating dysfunction of the vagus nerve, which is responsible for a huge range of functions in the body from controlling heart rate to moving food from the mouth to the stomach.

Then the scientists began to work with 22 patients who were observed in a specialized LONG COVID clinic. In them, the most common symptoms indicating vagal dysfunction were: diarrhea, tachycardia, respiratory muscle weakness, dizziness, dysphagia, dysphonia, acid reflux, changes in blood pressure, and others. On average, they persisted for 14 months.

“In this pilot evaluation, the majority of survivors with symptoms of vagus nerve dysfunction had a range of significant, clinically significant structural and functional changes in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing. Thus, our results point to vagal dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of long-term COVID-19,” the authors concluded.

Recently, another group of scientists was able to identify several indicators in the blood that will indicate the risks of long-term symptoms of COVID-19 even at the time of infection.