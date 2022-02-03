Long naps are a sign of aging and dementia

Scientists have established a bidirectional causal relationship: prolonged daytime sleep can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as accelerate brain aging. Now it is necessary to find out how the correction of daytime sleep will affect the cognitive functions of a person.

The scientists followed 1401 volunteers for 14 years. Every year, they assessed the level of cognitive abilities of older people and the dynamics of their sleep at night and during the day. Sleep problems are associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease, so scientists decided to determine the role of daytime sleep in the progression of the disease.

The results of observations have identified a clear bidirectional causal relationship between daytime sleep and cognitive decline, writes New Atlas. On the one hand, the progression of cognitive decline increased the duration and frequency of sleep during the day. On the other hand, in cognitively healthy volunteers, daytime naps lasting more than one hour increased the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over a six-year period by 40%.

Importantly, the association between daytime sleep and cognitive decline was independent of the quality and duration of nighttime sleep.

Despite extensive data obtained from long-term follow-up of participants, the authors cannot draw definitive conclusions about whether the primary cause is too much daytime sleep or cognitive decline. They describe this relationship as “a vicious circle where one influences the other and vice versa.”

At this stage, they concluded that too long and frequent naps during the day may directly play a role in accelerating brain aging, as well as being a very early preclinical sign of Alzheimer’s disease. In further studies, they plan to find out how the correction of daytime sleep will affect the cognitive functions of healthy people and patients with the first signs of dementia.

In another study, scientists demonstrated that a good night’s sleep is very important for the prevention of dementia. It is necessary to cleanse the brain of “waste” – toxic proteins that provoke the development of neurodegenerative diseases.