Machine learning predicts whether a married couple will divorce: it all depends on the woman

Italian scientists have used a machine learning technique to predict marriage dissolution. The results of the study were published in the journal Demography.

Both partners’ life satisfaction and women’s share of household chores were found to be the most important predictors of couple breakup. Scientists have found this out in a new study. They used machine learning techniques to analyze data from 2,038 married or cohabiting couples who took part in a German socioeconomic survey. Pairs were observed for an average of 12 years, with a total of 18,613 observations. During the observation period, 914 couples broke up (45%).

Scientists used the data to learn how to predict the divorce of spouses or the breakup of a couple in a relationship. To do this, they used the Random Survival Forests (RSF) machine learning technique. Its peculiarity is that it is suitable for managing and analyzing a large number of independent variables in conventional models. In total, scientists had to take into account 35 independent variables, which would be very problematic in a regression model.

Variables with the highest predictive power include both partners’ life satisfaction, women’s share of household chores, marital status (i.e., marriage or cohabitation), woman’s work hours, woman’s level of openness, and man’s level of extraversion. The analysis also showed that many variables interact in complex ways. For example, when a man’s life satisfaction was high, the same indicator for a woman constantly increased the chances of the union to survive. But when a man’s life satisfaction was low, the relationship between a woman’s life satisfaction and union strength dropped.