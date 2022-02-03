Magnetic reconnection could predict space weather

Peiyun Shi, a graduate researcher at West Virginia University in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, has made a breakthrough in studying magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon in which magnetic field lines from different magnetic domains come together and quickly rearrange. It can prevent the destruction of space storms on Earth’s satellites and power grid systems.

For the experiment, Shi used laser diagnostics, which is required for plasma research. Laser beams were sent to the diagnostic center, the light was scattered from the electrons. The way the light was scattered gave an idea of ​​how fast the charged particles were moving. Because the plasma temperature exceeds 5,537 degrees Celsius, lasers have made it possible to measure particles without the use of a probe or thermometer, which would melt at such high temperatures.

“It looks like a particle radar gun,” said Earl E. Scime, director of the WVU Center for Kinetic Experiments, Theory and Physics of Integrated Computing, and professor of physics Oleg Efimenko.

Shi says the method is similar to the Doppler effect, which is an increase or decrease in the frequency of sound or light waves coming from a source as the observer moves towards or away from the source. With the technology available from the PHASMA project, Shi can measure the actual speeds of electrons.

“Our work proves to the fundamental plasma community that advanced laser diagnostics can measure important kinetic characteristics that are not available to any other conventional diagnostics,” Shi said.

The study has an impact on the prediction of space weather phenomena. Magnetic reconnection is involved in the process of plasma eruption on the Sun. These eruptions can lead to solar flares that increase X-ray and ultraviolet radiation, posing a threat to astronauts on the International Space Station. Eruptions can also lead to the formation of large masses of plasma that travel through space and crash into the Earth’s magnetosphere. Space storms can wreak havoc on satellite communications and power grids on Earth.

“Every time we learn more about magnetic reconnection, new information has applications, from space weather and fusion to basic understanding of how the universe works,” Scime said.