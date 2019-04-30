Radiotherapy can double the two year survival rate for malignant pleura mesothelioma patients

New research suggests that the rate of survival for two years or longer for mesothelioma patients is doubled by radiotherapy treatment.

Presented at the ESTRO 38 conference, the research shows that patients with malignant pleura mesothelioma are twice as likely to survive for two years or longer with high-dose radiotherapy to the affect side of the trunk.

What is mesothelioma?

The NHS defines it as: “A type of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body’s organs. It’s usually linked to asbestos exposure…[and] mainly affects the lining of the lungs (pleural mesothelioma), although it can also affect the lining of the tummy (peritoneal mesothelioma), heart or testicles.”

The need for effective treatments

The study was led by Dr Marco Trovo MD, chief of the Radiation Oncology Department at University Hospital of Udine, Italy. He said: “There is an urgent need for more effective treatments for mesothelioma. Surgery can be given to these patients, but it is often impossible to remove all of the tumour.”

Trovo continued: “Patients with mesothelioma are sometimes given radiotherapy to help control their symptoms. However, radiotherapy has evolved dramatically in the last few years so we wanted to see if it could now be used to prevent the cancer from spreading to nearby tissue, hopefully bringing improvements in survival.”

Professor Umberto Ricardi, President of ESTRO and head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Turin, Italy, who was not involved in the research, added: “This is an extremely positive result that brings good news to patients with this rare and difficult-to-treat cancer. To ensure these patients benefit from this type of treatment, it’s important that they are referred to a specialist cancer centre with the right expertise and equipment to carefully plan and deliver the most effective radiotherapy treatment, and manage any side effects that occur.”