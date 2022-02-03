Many people have a wrong image of their figure

Both women and men tend to have an unrealistic perception of their weight: some overestimate it, while others underestimate it.

Women look too fat even if they don’t have an extra pound, while men with pot bellies find no reason to lose weight. Is it a topic? In part, yes, but it also contains a grain of truth, researchers at the University of Katowice have found. Especially women feel dissatisfied with their figure, reports the group led by Wojciech Gruszka in Scientific Reports.

For their study, the authors evaluated more than 700 adults, with a mean age of 36 years. They measured the participants’ weight, height, and waist circumference, in addition to calculating their Body Mass Index (BMI), a ratio of weight to height. They also asked the subjects if they considered themselves to be underweight, normal, overweight, or obese, and asked them to indicate which of a series of silhouettes most closely resembled their body figure.

In the case of men, the more overweight they were, the less the answers corresponded to reality; those who were underweight were aware that they weighed too little. Among those of normal weight, two-thirds were correct in their assessment. But among overweight and obese men, only half were aware of their body size. The situation changed among women: most of the overweight participants knew they were overweight, but one in two normal-weight women thought she was underweight or overweight.

“Less than two-thirds of adults correctly estimated their BMI,” the authors note. One out of two participants was also unable to identify her own figure. They generally tended to choose a slimmer than actual figure: 40 percent of normal-weight people thought an underweight silhouette would suit them better; 36 percent of the overweight self-reported a normal weight figure and 50 percent of the obese participants thought they had an overweight body. Only one in four was satisfied with his figure. Instead, two-thirds wanted to be slimmer, among them, mainly women.

Why do many people underestimate their weight?

This distorted perception could be related to the fact that more and more people are overweight or obese, the researchers explain. Thus, compared to their peers in their environment, their figure seems very normal to them. In addition, the diagnosis of “overweight” acts as a stigma, as has been confirmed in another investigation. For this reason, it is more likely that the evaluation: “weight problems” will be better accepted.

However, the figures of the study cannot be generalized without further ado. Among other reasons, the work did not include people with eating disorders or other serious mental illnesses. It is also questionable whether the conclusions of the research carried out in Poland can be simply extrapolated to other countries. In fact, a previous study confirms that the different countries present differences in this area. However, the recent findings provide a revealing fact: above all, men believe they are somewhat thinner than they really are.