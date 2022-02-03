Mark Zuckerberg talks about how AI will help create the metaverse

Wanting to become the first and main developer of the virtual metaverse, Meta has already announced the creation of a supercomputer, VR headsets, and a universal translator. At a recent event, Mark Zuckerberg spoke about his intention to build several large-scale artificial intelligence systems that will help unlock the potential of the metaverse.

“At Meta, we are working on a range of different technologies, from virtual reality to designing our own data centers. And we are especially focused on the foundational technologies that will make possible what did not exist before. Today we will talk about perhaps the most important of the founding technologies of our time: artificial intelligence,” Zuckerberg said at the “Inside the lab: Building for the metaverse with AI” event.

The creation of a metaverse – a virtual space for communication, work, and entertainment – will require, according to experts, the introduction of new technologies and huge computing power. AI will help to solve this problem, at least in part, according to Meta.

Taking the floor, Jérôme Pesenti, head of Meta AI, spoke about his department’s approach to learning algorithms without human oversight: “For example, when working with languages, an AI system can remove words from the incoming text and extract them from relationships between surrounding words. As AI improves, it understands the meaning and structure of language better. This is one of the most important advantages of such a self-controlled model: it is independent of the task, so one model can be used with minimal settings for several tasks.”

According to him, the developers of Meta AI have managed to achieve amazing results in understanding the language of images over the past six months. The new method of unsupervised learning, combined with a minimum of annotated data, competes with traditional approaches that require much more supervision, according to Venture Beat.

In addition, Meta AI has begun developing unified models that can understand multiple modalities simultaneously: read lips while listening to speech to better recognize spoken text, or identify infringing media messages by analyzing all components — text, image, and video — simultaneously.

But the company is not going to stop there. “We don’t just want AI models to understand language, images, and videos. We want them to understand the whole world around them. And with the advent of the metaverse, we have a unique challenge and a unique chance to realize this,” Pesenti said.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 25% of people will be spending at least an hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, communication, and entertainment. The Metaverse, analysts are sure, will affect all businesses with which consumers interact today. By 2026, 30% of the world’s organizations will have products and services available in the metaverse.