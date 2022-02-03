December 21, 2022 7:47 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Martian wind energy could be the key to sustained human presence on the Red Planet

Martian wind energy could be the key to sustained human presence on the Red Planet

Establishing a human base on Mars requires reliable and constant energy, which cannot be said about the current energy sources used by rovers (solar and nuclear). Scientists recently demonstrated through simulations the potential of wind power on Mars for future manned exploration missions, a resource that has not yet been exploited.

Energy sustainability for surface habitats, life support systems and scientific instruments is one of the priority issues for future manned missions to Mars. In addition, the power sources used for current robotic missions to Mars may be potentially dangerous near human habitats (nuclear) or not sufficiently stable on a daily or seasonal time scale (solar). However, until now, wind energy has been “ignored” as a source of energy.

Indeed, estimating global wind changes across the planet is extremely difficult, as soil characteristics, surface temperatures, changes in solar irradiance, and dust opacity vary from place to place. Nevertheless, scientists use the wind to understand the climate of Mars today and in the past. This wind data will also help them study why some dust storms become global while others do not. The study of wind and dust will help future space and human missions.

In this regard, a research team led by Victoria Hartwick of NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, attempted to establish the energy potential of wind turbines as an alternative energy resource on the Martian surface using a global Martian climate model. Their study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Dust is the main problem

Because the Martian atmosphere is so thin, with an atmospheric pressure of about 1% of Earth’s, adding even a small amount of dust drastically increases the amount of sunlight absorbed, which in turn dramatically affects the temperature, which in turn affects the general circulation of the atmosphere – and therefore to the potential of solar energy.

Partly because of the lack of oceans, and partly because of the strong positive feedback between dust uplift and circulation strength, global dust storms can develop on Mars. These storms can block out the sun for weeks and cause huge changes in atmospheric conditions, making it risky to attempt a surface landing. Dust also poses a risk to optics, equipment, and possibly human physiology.

In the face of these variable and almost unpredictable Martian winds, the wind potential of Mars cannot be fully described. Therefore, the team uses a planetary Mars climate model based on Earth’s climate model. Even though the two planets are different, this provides a solid foundation. They added data from accurate maps compiled by the Mars Global Surveyor and Viking missions.

For example, the model simulated varying wind speeds across the planet throughout the day, seasons, and years as storms change from year to year. Hartwick writes in the journal Inverse: “The most interesting thing about this kind of research is that the fundamental physics that govern the dynamics of the atmosphere and climate on Earth, Mars and other planetary systems are the same. So you can build this structure and reorient specific areas of the model to really identify specific regions of the climate of Mars versus the climate of Earth, versus the climate of Venus, and the climate of exoplanets.”

Preferred places

The researchers then found that wind speeds at certain future mission landing sites are high enough to provide a stand-alone or complementary power source to solar or nuclear power. They found 23 sites most suitable for the installation of wind turbines.

While a few regions show promising potential, other regions of scientific interest may be discarded based on the natural potential of solar and wind energy alone.

The authors show that wind turbines can be an important source of energy, especially at night and during the dusty season on Mars and along topographic slopes. In particular, landing sites at high latitudes near groundwater ice resources are being made available by harnessing wind power in addition to solar and nuclear power.

In particular, the proposed turbines stabilize power generation when combined with solar arrays, increasing the time that energy exceeds mission design requirements from about 40% for solar arrays alone to more than 60-90% over a large portion of the Martian surface.

Hartwick explains that this study is an invitation to the engineering community to study the operation of a wind turbine on Mars. Indeed, the turbines will have to operate in unique Martian conditions and should be easy to transport, build and maintain. Considerable work is needed to better understand and appreciate the unique technical requirements and challenges of wind energy.

First sound recording of a storm on Mars

Earlier this month, the results of studies conducted by NASA’s Perseverance rover using the SuperCam microphone to record the sounds of the Martian dust devil were released. The dust devil passed directly over Perseverance on September 27, 2021, the 215th Martian day of the mission.

At the same time that the SuperCam microphone was recording the dust devil, the Perseverance L-sensors (measuring wind, pressure, temperature and dust) and the rover’s left navigation camera were turned on. This allowed scientists to combine sound, image and atmospheric data. The unique combination of this data, along with atmospheric modeling, allowed the researchers to estimate the size of the dust devil: 25 meters wide, at least 118 meters high, and a speed of about 19 km/h.

It should be noted that the winds on Mars can both help and harm spacecraft. So, in the image published in June 2021, dark spots are visible: they are created by jets of gas that come out from under this ice, pass through cracks and throw out dust. The wind then carries this dust away and settles in strips on the surface. Based on this image, scientists can infer the direction and strength of the winds.

All of this data will help evaluate potential landing sites for establishing human bases for sustainable exploration of Mars.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Hysata electrolyzer promises green hydrogen at $1.5 per kilo

Hysata electrolyzer promises green hydrogen at $1.5 per kilo

Australian engineers from Hysata have created a hydrogen electrolyzer with an efficiency of 95%. According to the developers, in the coming years, the new system will reduce the cost of producing green fuel to $1.5 per kilogram. In addition to record-breaking efficiency, Hysata technology is also cheaper to install and operate than any existing industrial technology. According to New Atlas, one kilogram of hydrogen contains 39.4 kWh of

March 18, 2022
Musk decided to build a high-speed Hyperloop system on his own

Musk decided to build a high-speed Hyperloop system on his own

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Twitter that another of his companies, The Boring Company, will take on the construction of the Hyperloop high-speed vacuum train system. The tunneling company raised $675 million in a round of investments a week ago and is now trying to build the Hyperloop system itself. Several non-Musk companies that have tried to do this in the

April 25, 2022
Johnson-Johnson stops produce COVID-19 vaccine

Shutdown of COVID Vaccine Production at J&J Plant

NYT: Johnson & Johnson halts production of COVID vaccine at Dutch plant The shutdown of a Johnson & Johnson plant in Europe, where the percentage of vaccinated is already high, could lead to a shortage of vaccines for poor countries, the newspaper writes. This vaccine is convenient because it does not require deep cold storage. Johnson & Johnson has stopped production of a COVID-19 vaccine

February 8, 2022
10 Anatomy Questions Kids Ask

10 Anatomy Questions Kids Ask

Human anatomy and physiology are the studies of what our body is made of and how it works. This information can be very useful in everyday life. At least then, so as not to be influenced by popular myths. An active interest in one’s own body awakens even in early childhood, and therefore anatomy is one of the most fascinating sections of the biology school subject. 10

February 14, 2022
How the brain of men and women changes after the birth of a child

How the brain of men and women changes after the birth of a child

In 2022, the world’s population will be over 8 billion people. According to statistics, about 440 thousand children are born every day in the world – it was impossible to even think about such a birth rate hundreds of years ago. There are more mothers and fathers, so scientists are increasingly interested in their health. In the course of numerous studies, it was found that

December 6, 2022
Ticks spread deadly neurological virus in US

Ticks spread deadly neurological virus in US

The Ixodes scapularis tick, also known as the black-legged tick, is dangerous to humans. It can infect humans with a variant of the deadly Powassan virus. The state of Pennsylvania, USA, recently recorded the highest concentration of ticks that carry a variant of the potentially deadly Powassan virus, the deer virus tick (DVT) virus. A rare pathogen causes neurological damage and can lead to death. The state fears that the

February 18, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022