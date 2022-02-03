Martian wind energy could be the key to sustained human presence on the Red Planet

Establishing a human base on Mars requires reliable and constant energy, which cannot be said about the current energy sources used by rovers (solar and nuclear). Scientists recently demonstrated through simulations the potential of wind power on Mars for future manned exploration missions, a resource that has not yet been exploited.

Energy sustainability for surface habitats, life support systems and scientific instruments is one of the priority issues for future manned missions to Mars. In addition, the power sources used for current robotic missions to Mars may be potentially dangerous near human habitats (nuclear) or not sufficiently stable on a daily or seasonal time scale (solar). However, until now, wind energy has been “ignored” as a source of energy.

Indeed, estimating global wind changes across the planet is extremely difficult, as soil characteristics, surface temperatures, changes in solar irradiance, and dust opacity vary from place to place. Nevertheless, scientists use the wind to understand the climate of Mars today and in the past. This wind data will also help them study why some dust storms become global while others do not. The study of wind and dust will help future space and human missions.

In this regard, a research team led by Victoria Hartwick of NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, attempted to establish the energy potential of wind turbines as an alternative energy resource on the Martian surface using a global Martian climate model. Their study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Dust is the main problem

Because the Martian atmosphere is so thin, with an atmospheric pressure of about 1% of Earth’s, adding even a small amount of dust drastically increases the amount of sunlight absorbed, which in turn dramatically affects the temperature, which in turn affects the general circulation of the atmosphere – and therefore to the potential of solar energy.

Partly because of the lack of oceans, and partly because of the strong positive feedback between dust uplift and circulation strength, global dust storms can develop on Mars. These storms can block out the sun for weeks and cause huge changes in atmospheric conditions, making it risky to attempt a surface landing. Dust also poses a risk to optics, equipment, and possibly human physiology.

In the face of these variable and almost unpredictable Martian winds, the wind potential of Mars cannot be fully described. Therefore, the team uses a planetary Mars climate model based on Earth’s climate model. Even though the two planets are different, this provides a solid foundation. They added data from accurate maps compiled by the Mars Global Surveyor and Viking missions.

For example, the model simulated varying wind speeds across the planet throughout the day, seasons, and years as storms change from year to year. Hartwick writes in the journal Inverse: “The most interesting thing about this kind of research is that the fundamental physics that govern the dynamics of the atmosphere and climate on Earth, Mars and other planetary systems are the same. So you can build this structure and reorient specific areas of the model to really identify specific regions of the climate of Mars versus the climate of Earth, versus the climate of Venus, and the climate of exoplanets.”

Preferred places

The researchers then found that wind speeds at certain future mission landing sites are high enough to provide a stand-alone or complementary power source to solar or nuclear power. They found 23 sites most suitable for the installation of wind turbines.

While a few regions show promising potential, other regions of scientific interest may be discarded based on the natural potential of solar and wind energy alone.

The authors show that wind turbines can be an important source of energy, especially at night and during the dusty season on Mars and along topographic slopes. In particular, landing sites at high latitudes near groundwater ice resources are being made available by harnessing wind power in addition to solar and nuclear power.

In particular, the proposed turbines stabilize power generation when combined with solar arrays, increasing the time that energy exceeds mission design requirements from about 40% for solar arrays alone to more than 60-90% over a large portion of the Martian surface.

Hartwick explains that this study is an invitation to the engineering community to study the operation of a wind turbine on Mars. Indeed, the turbines will have to operate in unique Martian conditions and should be easy to transport, build and maintain. Considerable work is needed to better understand and appreciate the unique technical requirements and challenges of wind energy.

First sound recording of a storm on Mars

Earlier this month, the results of studies conducted by NASA’s Perseverance rover using the SuperCam microphone to record the sounds of the Martian dust devil were released. The dust devil passed directly over Perseverance on September 27, 2021, the 215th Martian day of the mission.

At the same time that the SuperCam microphone was recording the dust devil, the Perseverance L-sensors (measuring wind, pressure, temperature and dust) and the rover’s left navigation camera were turned on. This allowed scientists to combine sound, image and atmospheric data. The unique combination of this data, along with atmospheric modeling, allowed the researchers to estimate the size of the dust devil: 25 meters wide, at least 118 meters high, and a speed of about 19 km/h.

It should be noted that the winds on Mars can both help and harm spacecraft. So, in the image published in June 2021, dark spots are visible: they are created by jets of gas that come out from under this ice, pass through cracks and throw out dust. The wind then carries this dust away and settles in strips on the surface. Based on this image, scientists can infer the direction and strength of the winds.

All of this data will help evaluate potential landing sites for establishing human bases for sustainable exploration of Mars.