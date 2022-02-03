Mayan civilization discovered in Guatemala

A group of archaeologists have announced that they have discovered the remains of a previously unknown ancient Maya civilization in northern Guatemala. Scattered plots (which once consisted of more than 900 interconnected settlements) cover an area of ​​about 1,685 square meters. km. Details of the study are published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.

One of the largest related regional LiDAR studies published to date in the Maya lowlands reveals more than 775 ancient Maya sites in the Mirador-Calakmul karst basin and 189 more in the surrounding karst range, together forming 964 archaeological sites. They are all believed to be from the Preclassic Maya period, which lasted from about 1000 B.C. to 150 AD

Recall that LiDAR technology involves the transmission of thousands of laser pulses from a helicopter to the surface of the earth. Thus, this method makes it possible to reveal archaeological structures under dense vegetation that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The 964 objects are grouped into cities, towns and villages, but they all appear to have been part of a single, interconnected civilization. Researchers have identified more than 130 kilometers of roads connecting the various colonies. The existence of these links would allow the inhabitants to easily visit other colonies and facilitate collective work.

We also know that one of the most popular games in the Americas over the past few thousand years involved two teams using a rubber ball in a capital I-shaped court. In this case, the researchers identified about 30 such courts. They also discovered several large platforms and pyramids. These structures could serve as political centers.

Previously, archaeologists assumed that this region of the Maya empire was sparsely populated. However, the complexity of the newly discovered sites suggests otherwise. “The scale of labor in the construction of massive platforms, palaces, dams, dams and pyramids dating back to the Middle and Late Preclassic period suggests the organizational strength of thousands of workers,” the authors note.

Such construction would require highly skilled lime makers, mortar specialists, architects, logistics and agricultural supply specialists, as well as law enforcement officers and clerics.

We also know that there were no year-round rivers or lakes in this region. In addition, having such a large population would mean large water harvesting projects. In particular, the researchers identified about two hundred artificial reservoirs, as well as a network of channels for transporting water to the region.