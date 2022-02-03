December 28, 2022 2:19 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Mayan civilization discovered in Guatemala

Mayan civilization discovered in Guatemala

A group of archaeologists have announced that they have discovered the remains of a previously unknown ancient Maya civilization in northern Guatemala. Scattered plots (which once consisted of more than 900 interconnected settlements) cover an area of ​​about 1,685 square meters. km. Details of the study are published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.

One of the largest related regional LiDAR studies published to date in the Maya lowlands reveals more than 775 ancient Maya sites in the Mirador-Calakmul karst basin and 189 more in the surrounding karst range, together forming 964 archaeological sites. They are all believed to be from the Preclassic Maya period, which lasted from about 1000 B.C. to 150 AD

Recall that LiDAR technology involves the transmission of thousands of laser pulses from a helicopter to the surface of the earth. Thus, this method makes it possible to reveal archaeological structures under dense vegetation that would otherwise go unnoticed.

The 964 objects are grouped into cities, towns and villages, but they all appear to have been part of a single, interconnected civilization. Researchers have identified more than 130 kilometers of roads connecting the various colonies. The existence of these links would allow the inhabitants to easily visit other colonies and facilitate collective work.

We also know that one of the most popular games in the Americas over the past few thousand years involved two teams using a rubber ball in a capital I-shaped court. In this case, the researchers identified about 30 such courts. They also discovered several large platforms and pyramids. These structures could serve as political centers.

Previously, archaeologists assumed that this region of the Maya empire was sparsely populated. However, the complexity of the newly discovered sites suggests otherwise. “The scale of labor in the construction of massive platforms, palaces, dams, dams and pyramids dating back to the Middle and Late Preclassic period suggests the organizational strength of thousands of workers,” the authors note.

Such construction would require highly skilled lime makers, mortar specialists, architects, logistics and agricultural supply specialists, as well as law enforcement officers and clerics.

We also know that there were no year-round rivers or lakes in this region. In addition, having such a large population would mean large water harvesting projects. In particular, the researchers identified about two hundred artificial reservoirs, as well as a network of channels for transporting water to the region.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Turning Off Certain Brain Cells Protects Against Stress

Turning Off Certain Brain Cells Protects Against Stress

Japanese scientists have discovered a small group of neurons that is crucial for a psychological state. By manipulating their activity, they plan to provide treatment and prevention for depression, as well as to study the origin of mental disorders. Chronic stress is a major risk factor for mental disorders, but the exact mechanisms underlying the stress response are poorly understood. Researchers from Osaka University have made

March 22, 2022
India conducted the first space launch in 2022

India conducted the first space launch in 2022 – it was successful

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully completed the first space launch of the year on a PSLV-C52 launch vehicle, which delivered the EOS-04 Earth Radar Satellite into orbit. Information about this was published in the official ISRO account on the social network Twitter. “India’s PSLV-C52 launch vehicle has successfully launched the Earth sensing satellite EOS-04 into a predetermined sun-synchronous orbit at a height of 529 km,” ISRO

February 14, 2022
The neural network has learned to predict the structure and function of any protein

The neural network has learned to predict the structure and function of any protein

Google has collaborated with the European Bioinformatics Institute to develop a deep learning neural network that can predict the structure, function, and properties of proteins from their primary structure with high accuracy. The new tool will greatly facilitate and accelerate the development of new drugs and the design of new enzymes for the industrial production of food, biofuels, and chemicals. Understanding the relationship between the amino

February 24, 2022
Postponed covid increases the risk of stroke and heart attack

Postponed covid increases the risk of stroke and heart attack by 50-60% during the year

A new large-scale study has shown that after COVID-19, the likelihood of developing coronary heart disease increases by 72%, stroke by 52% and heart attack by 63%. The risks do not depend on the form of the infection, the age of the person and the previous medical history. This is a very disappointing trend, the mechanism of which has not yet been determined. Scientists predict a serious strain

February 9, 2022
Scientists have found "dancing" black holes: they are spinning and will merge in 10 thousand years

Scientists have found “dancing” black holes: they are spinning and will merge in 10 thousand years

A team of astronomers at the California Institute of Technology have found that 9 billion light-years away, there are two black holes orbiting each other. Both black holes have a mass that is hundreds of millions of times greater than the mass of the Sun. The objects are at a distance that is 50 times greater than between Pluto and the Sun. In 10,000 years, the black holes will

February 24, 2022
Dendrites - new type of rechargeable lithium battery

Discovery of a method to create more compact and safe batteries

Dendrites… This strange word may not sound like anything, but it is the scourge of every battery designer’s existence. These little “spikes” that form on the electrodes can cause serious malfunctions and reduced efficiency. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology claim to have found an innovative solution to this problem. The discovery, made by MIT scientists, “may finally open the door to the development

November 28, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022