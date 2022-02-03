May 15, 2022 8:34 pm
Mechanism for reversing the main symptom of Alzheimer’s disease discovered

Scientists have discovered a mechanism that can reverse the main symptom of neurodegeneration – the accumulation of protein plaques in the brain. Heat shock proteins play a key role in it, which explains the reduced risk of dementia among sauna lovers.

The accumulation of deposits of tau and amyloid proteins is considered the main sign of neurodegeneration. These events are preceded by the natural process of protein folding, however, in dementia, the folding mechanism is disrupted, which leads to toxic aggregation of proteins that impair neuronal function. Now, a new study from scientists at the University of Cambridge  has uncovered  a mechanism that can reverse the aggregation of proteins by “refolding” them.

The initial hypothesis of scientists was that excessive stress leads to improper folding of proteins and their further aggregation, but during the experiments it turned out that everything happens the other way around.

“Impact on the cell actually eliminates the clusters, but not by destroying them, but by disentangling them, allowing them to fold properly,” explained Eduard Avezov, the author of the work.

The main component of this mechanism are the so-called heat shock proteins, the production of which increases in response to an increase in temperature. Scientists believe that this explains the unusual results of previous observations of people in the Scandinavian countries. They showed that sauna lovers are less likely to get dementia than others, but until now, scientists have not been able to link these results into a single chain.

It is now becoming clear that such mild stress to cells can trigger high activity of heat shock proteins and help unravel the defects, the authors explain.

They emphasize that the preliminary results do not mean that all people need to be exposed to excessive heat frequently and for long periods of time, such as in saunas, to prevent dementia. The scientists now intend to study targeted ways to activate this unique mechanism to target only misfolded proteins without potential systemic health consequences.

It is known that approximately 20% of people with tau accumulations do not develop dementia. Recently, scientists have  explained  this phenomenon, which, as it turned out, is caused by defects in the mechanism of autophagy.

