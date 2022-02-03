MedTech devices that help people with disabilities

Smart prostheses already help a person to work, rings monitor the state of the body, and special controllers allow people with disabilities to play video games. Ahead are even more advanced assistant robots and devices that will replace a doctor’s consultation.

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence technologies, the Internet of Things, remote monitoring and data collection have allowed companies to make devices that help people with disabilities. Our top list includes devices that help people move around, monitor health indicators, and even play video games.

Highly intelligent Ossur prostheses

The loss of a limb, especially of a hand, is a serious blow to a person’s ability to work and play. The solution is offered by the Icelandic company Ossur, one of the world leaders in prosthetics.

Prosthetic hands, for example, allow you to cut food, make coffee, lift objects, and more. The device is controlled through an application in which the user can select the desired grip for the action. On several models, even gesture control is available. Prostheses produced thanks to the company’s engineers serve not only ordinary users but also professional athletes. At the Paralympics in Tokyo, it was Ossur technology that secured 28 medals, allowing athletes to dominate the sports arena.

Oura Health Ring

Smart wearable electronics are no longer new. But Oura is a special ring that helps guard the wearer’s health. 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and body temperature analysis allow the ring, using a companion app, to tell the user which aspects of health should be paid special attention to.

The company is proud of the accuracy of measurements, but, as the example of smartwatches, in which experts have found flaws, shows, not every indicator should be trusted 100%.

Smart inhaler

Bronchial asthma is a serious challenge to humanity: about 300 million people around the world suffer from it. New solutions to make life easier for asthmatics appear all the time. The introduction of smart inhalers was only a matter of time. Findair is a solution not so much for patients as for doctors: the system allows them to receive complete information about the use of an inhaler. The number of uses, location, and time will help in the treatment.

The company offers an online platform through which doctors can get quick access to patient information. So far, there are about 10 thousand clients of the company in the world, but it is likely that the development of telemedicine will have a positive impact on the demand for such solutions in the future.

Xbox game controller for people with disabilities

There are about 3 billion gamers in the world, and until recently, it was difficult for people in need of special care to join the exciting virtual worlds. The solution came in the form of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, an all-in-one controller that allows you to personalize your gaming experience by opening gaming to everyone. It has large programmable buttons and allows you to assign Xbox controller inputs to external switches, buttons, mounts, and joysticks.

This allows not only to make games more accessible but also fulfills the social task of adapting to the world of people who are deprived of the opportunity to use conventional tools for leisure activities. With research examining the role of video games in therapy or human thinking abilities, the device may also reveal its potential in a new light.

Portable Sanitizer CleanPod

The pandemic is still a part of our reality, and protection against coronavirus is no less relevant today than it was a year ago. This is the key task of CleanPod, a portable sanitizer that, thanks to ultraviolet radiation, is able to secure almost any object.

Using the gadget is extremely simple: just press the button and for 30 seconds process the questionable item, wardrobe item, or handrail. The device is aimed at travelers and can become another must-have device for business trips or vacations. In any case, as long as the threat of COVID-19 remains more than real.

Every year, people who are faced with restrictions find it easier to perform everyday tasks and even do things that were previously impossible. And the best is yet to come – companies continue to announce more and more advanced devices – from personal robots to watches that can replace the initial consultation with a doctor.