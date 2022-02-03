Mercedes-Benz electric concept car traveled 1,000 km on a single charge

The German company has successfully tested the Vision EQXX electric vehicle with a remarkably compact and efficient battery. The concept drove along the routes of European cities, from Germany through Switzerland, and Italy, and finished in the town of Cassis in southern France. The temperature during the rally ranged from 3 to 18 degrees, the average speed was 87 km/h.

In total, Vision EQXX covered over 1000 km in 11 hours and 32 minutes. This is twice the range of standard-configuration electric vehicles. Representatives of the company said that upon arrival, the battery charge was 15%, that is, the car could drive about 140 km more.

The average electricity consumption turned out to be surprisingly low – 8.7 kWh per 100 kilometers. Initially, the developers predicted 10 kWh / 100 km, so in reality the car turned out to be even more economical.

Of course, assessing the range of an electric vehicle, even in the field, is a rather subjective thing. The EPA fuel consumption rating, for example, does not take into account factors such as steep hills or low temperatures, which can significantly reduce the range of an electric vehicle, writes Verge.

Mercedes first unveiled the futuristic Vision EQXX at the start of the year as a battery efficiency experiment, with no intention of putting the model into production. The company’s engineers worked on the design of the car, optimizing aerodynamics and replacing materials with lighter materials where possible. As a result, the gross weight of the Vision EQXX is 1750 kg, and the drag coefficient is 0.17 at a speed of 140 km/h.

Recently, Mercedes-Benz and Bosch introduced the joint development of Intelligent Park Pilot, an autonomous system for parking cars without human intervention. Soon this mode will become available to owners of new models of the brand, and the function itself is called the first step toward fully unmanned vehicles.