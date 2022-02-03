Meta-analysis shows how many steps per day increase life expectancy

The advice to walk 10,000 steps a day appeared in an advertisement for a Japanese pedometer and does not have a solid scientific foundation. A meta-analysis of 15 studies spanning nearly 50,000 people across four continents found how much you actually need to walk to improve health and life expectancy. Spoiler: less than ten thousand steps, especially in old age.

An international team of scientists led by epidemiologist Amanda Paluch from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst found that walking helps reduce the risk of premature death. In particular, at the age of 60 years and older, the risk of premature death is reduced if you walk 6000-8000 steps per day. No more needed – there will be no additional health benefits, writes Science Daily.

For adults under 60, the recommended minimum is 8,000 steps per day. The maximum is 10,000. At the same time, curiously, no correlations were found between walking speed and improved health. Only the number of steps is important, regardless of the pace.

The researchers pooled the results of 15 studies examining the impact of daily walking on all-cause mortality in adults over 18 years of age. They grouped data on nearly 50,000 participants into four categories: the first included those who averaged 3,500 steps per day; in the second – 5800; in the third – 7800; in the fourth, 10,900. The risk of death was lower by 40–53% among those who fell into the last three groups.

The new data reinforces a previous study by Paluch published in the fall of 2021. It said that for middle-aged people, at least 7,000 steps a day are enough to reduce the risk of premature death. According to the scientist, the steps are a convenient indicator that is easy to measure, unlike the pulse or the duration of the exercises.

The benefits of more intense physical activity compared to regular walking have been revealed by scientists from Boston University. A high load can neutralize the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle three times more effectively than slow walking.