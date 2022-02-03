Microsoft: “All types of qubits, except ours, are not suitable for a commercial quantum computer”

Unlike the leaders of quantum computing – Google, IBM, IonQ, and others – the company took up the development of an alternative type of qubit. It doesn’t exist yet, but the company is convinced it can scale the technology. Moreover, she is sure that other, more popular approaches today will eventually lead to failure.

Companies offering quantum computing services typically work with one of two main types of quantum chips. The first is a transmon, a superconducting charge qubit with an acoustic resonator used by Google, IBM, and Rigetti. Others – Quantinuum or IonQ – use individual ions in light traps. And while both technologies have been shown to be effective, they need a qualitative leap forward in order to start performing useful calculations.

Microsoft took on the development of quantum computers later than its competitors because the underlying physics of its system was not completely clear. The company’s alternative approach is to produce “Majorana fermion”, the existence of which has only been confirmed in the last decade. This elementary particle was named after the physicist Ettore Majorana. To put it simply, a Majorana particle is its own antiparticle. Two such particles, differing in spin, annihilate each other when they meet.

Until now, Majorana fermions have not come across to scientists, but in the course of experiments, quasiparticles were observed that behaved like Majorana fermions.

The most famous Majorana quasiparticle is the Cooper pair, in which two electrons combine in such a way that it changes their behavior. The Microsoft system consists of superconducting wiring and Cooper pairs. Under normal conditions, an additional, unpaired electron changes the total energy of the system. But in the quantum world, you can put an electron at the end of a wire without spending energy.

“In a topological state and a topological superconductor, you have states that can, without expending energy, absorb additional electrons,” said engineer Chetan Nyack in an interview with Ars Technica. According to the laws of quantum mechanics, the electron is not localized at the end of the wire where it is. Instead, it is delocalized at both ends. “These two ends are, in fact, the real and imaginary parts of the quantum wave function,” Nyack explained. They are called Majorana null modes and Microsoft created them and measured their functions.

By themselves, Majorana zero modes cannot be applied as qubits. But they can be associated with a neighboring quantum dot. Then she gets the opportunity to store a charge, and this can be measured. In addition, the connection between the wire and the quantum dot can be interrupted, allowing the state of the Majorana null modes to be preserved.

So far, Microsoft has not done this, but a lot of progress has already been made in this direction. The company’s engineers decided to try unusual materials: aluminum for superconducting wiring and indium arsenide as a superconductor. All devices Microsoft develops independently.

In addition, the company is optimizing the topological gap, which should lead to an increase in device performance. Ideally, the qubits will be reduced so that they occupy an area of ​​​​only 10 square meters. a micron is much smaller than transmons or ion trap qubits.

The company is convinced that everyone who is currently working on other technologies will fail, despite the current successes. “Today’s qubits will not be the basis of tomorrow’s quantum computers. The current qubits are very curious, very impressive – you can learn a lot from them, do a lot of research and make a lot of progress. But new ideas are needed to build a commercial quantum computer.”