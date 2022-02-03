Migratory birds use quantum effects to navigate

The riddle of the seasonal disappearance of birds was revealed by people relatively recently – approximately in the last century, with the invention of bird ringing and the spread of satellite observation. These animals, even young ones, travel thousands of kilometers, exactly finding their destination. To do this, they not only navigate the sky, like the sailors of the past but also use the Earth’s magnetic fields – as shown by a recent study, using fundamental quantum effects.

Magnetoreception – the ability to sense magnetic fields – has been the object of study since the 1970s, but scientists are still unable to say exactly how birds use this information to stay on course during long flights. The experiments of scientists from the UK and Germany gave an unexpected result: the compass of birds works on quantum effects in molecular fragments, the so-called radical pairs, which are formed as a result of photochemical processes in the eyes, writes Scientific American. In other words, the animals “see” the magnetic lines and use this information to chart a course.

The sense of magnetic direction in small songbirds migrating at night is worth studying for several reasons. First, observations showed that their compass behaves differently from the ships. The bird perceives the axes of the magnetic field and the angle that it forms with the surface of the Earth. In laboratory experiments, reversing the direction of the magnetic field did not prevent the birds from orienting themselves. Secondly, the magnetoreception of birds can be disturbed by extremely weak magnetic fields, which change their direction several million times per second. Thirdly, the magnetic compass of birds depends on light, which indicates a connection with vision.

In 1978, the German biologist Klaus Schulten came up with the startling idea that the compass of birds works on the basis of magnetically sensitive chemical transformations. And perhaps, radial pairs are responsible for this, capable of perceiving such subtle magnetic effects. They are indifferent to reversals of external magnetic fields and can occur when molecules absorb light, which is consistent with Schulten’s hypothesis.

Schulten assumed that in the pupil of migratory birds there are special magnetoreceptor molecules in which radical pairs arise. Presumably, this occurs in the recently discovered protein cryptochrome. It is the only known natural photoreceptor in which radical pairs are formed under the action of blue light. Six species of these cryptochromes have been found in the eyes of birds.

Finally, recent studies have shown that the level of cryptochrome-4a (Cry4a) in migratory birds increases in spring and autumn, during the migratory seasons. Computer modeling also showed that the amino acid chains in the cryptochrome of the European robin are longer. It may have evolved to optimize the perception of magnetic fields.

Although experiments have confirmed that Cry4a has the properties necessary for magnetoreception, scientists cannot yet claim with full certainty that they have figured out how animals perceive the Earth’s magnetic fields. One more important step remains to be taken: to establish whether radical pairs can actually form eyes in migratory birds.

Another hypothesis explaining the ability to magnetoreception was presented several years ago by American biologists. In their opinion, it may be a symbiosis between animals and a group of bacteria.