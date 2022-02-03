Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine begins human testing

The first phase of clinical trials should show the safety of the vaccine for humans, as well as its potential effectiveness – the production of neutralizing antibodies against HIV. A total of three different vaccines will be tested to determine the most promising strategy to combat the virus.

Moderna’s mRNA HIV vaccine is starting a pilot phase of clinical trials at ten different US universities. It will involve 108 HIV-negative volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of technology against the human immunodeficiency virus, writes EurekAlert. The scientists plan to find out if the immune system will respond to experimental vaccines by producing antibodies and T cells that could fight HIV if the person is ever exposed to the virus in the future.

A total of three different vaccines will be tested. Each of the experimental vaccines encodes a different but very related stabilized protein: the mRNA vaccine works by delivering a piece of genetic material that instructs the body to make an HIV protein piece that the immune system recognizes and remembers, so it can subsequently trigger the appropriate response when it encounters the pathogen.

“And as soon as the immune cells use the received instructions, the mRNA is quickly destroyed and excreted from the body,” the scientists explain. “Applying this technology to HIV vaccine research is a defining moment for this field.”

Meanwhile, given that mRNA technology allows much faster vaccine development, the results are no less important for a general understanding of the development of this approach against various pathogens. For example, Moderna is already exploring the potential of mRNA against herpes simplex and smallpox.

Earlier, scientists from BioNTech presented the results of clinical trials of an mRNA cancer vaccine that aims to prevent cancer recurrence. Some of the volunteers had complete remission from cancer.