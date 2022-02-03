More than 350 people with bionic eyes were left without developer support

Over 350 Second Sight clients have had implants installed to restore some of their vision. However, a few years ago, the development of this technology stopped when the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, it turned out during the investigation of the publication IEEE Spectrum. Now, if something goes wrong with implanted devices, patients will have to get out on their own. Perhaps the first such case in the history of the transformation of people into cyborgs.

Second Sight implants – Argus I and Argus II – do not restore full vision, but make it possible to perceive shades of gray that disappear if you turn your head. The specific result depends on the condition of the patient: some find it difficult to distinguish even basic forms, others get the opportunity, for example, to ski.

In any case, the company’s patients were promised to regularly update the software and improve the technology, in particular, to increase the number of pixels. However, none of this was done. In 2019, the company announced that it plans to scale down the development of retinal implants. In 2020, the CEO left Second Sight, and most of the employees were laid off. The company explained this by saying that it “could not continue to provide the same level of support and communication between Argus II centers and users.”

“This is fantastic technology and a lousy company,” Ross Doer, one of the patients, told IEEE Spectrum. In 2019, he had an Argus implant in one eye and was able to see the outline of a Christmas tree at Christmas. A year later, he learned that the company had actually closed, and he would not receive any updates.

Moreover, one technical failure, one lost contact – and he, along with 350 other users, will lose artificial vision and possibly develop a medical complication. Surgery to remove a broken device will be painful and expensive.

This month, Second Sight announced a possible merger with fledgling biopharmaceutical firm Nano Precision Medical (NPM). None of the former Second Sight executives will enter the management of a new company that will develop a new implant for drug delivery. There were no comments about the fate of Second Sight customers.

Last year, doctors at a London hospital performed the world’s first 100% digital prosthetic eye. The 3D-printed eye looks much more realistic than traditional acrylic implants, and the production process has become much faster: instead of a couple of months, it takes only 2-3 weeks.