More than five million children experienced near corona deaths

For every corona death, there is one minor who has lost a parent or legal guardian. Three out of four affected children and young people now live without a father.

According to a study, at least 5.2 million children and young people worldwide lost a parent or guardian by last fall in connection with the pandemic. This means that their number exceeds the five million corona deaths recorded in the 20-month study period (March 2020 to October 2021), as international researchers from various universities found out, who published their results on Thursday in the specialist journal “Lancet Child Adolescent Health”.

This means that for every corona death, there is more than one minor who has lost a parent or legal guardian. For their evaluation, the scientists working at London’s Imperial College, among others, referred to available official data on the corona deaths recorded in the respective nations and on excess mortality and used this as a basis for modeling. According to the researchers, the numbers mentioned could also increase retrospectively if the data quality improves. In many regions, an extremely high number of unreported cases is expected.

Two in three minors who lost a parent or guardian in the pandemic were aged 10 to 17. The data also makes it very clear that men died more frequently from Covid-19 than women: three out of four children and young people affected lost their fathers.

There were also enormous regional differences: while in India around 1.9 million children suffered a loss and in Mexico 192,000, in Germany it was only 2,400. 1,800 of them lost their father and 600 their mother. However, due to different survey methods and different population sizes, the figures are hardly internationally comparable.