mRNA technology to be tested in the treatment of human muscular dystrophy

In preclinical studies, scientists have achieved impressive results and this year they plan to launch the first clinical studies with patients. The treatment involves the use of an mRNA technique that will edit defective cells so that they begin to form new muscle tissue.

Muscular dystrophy is an inherited disorder in which one defective gene usually leads to progressive muscle degeneration and eventually paralysis. If the respiratory or cardiac muscles are affected, the disease can lead to death at a fairly early age. An experimental therapy developed by German scientists could be a revolutionary solution for such patients.

The new approach uses mRNA technology to correct defective genes, which has already proven to be effective and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic in vaccine development. Unlike CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, mRNA does not cut DNA, but only tunes it in a specific place with incredible precision, writes News Medical.

Experiments with muscle stem cells have shown that this approach is suitable for targeted correction of defective genes.

As a result, previously defective cells reached the level of healthy ones and were able to form new muscle fibers.

The first clinical studies on the use of mRNA in the treatment of human muscular dystrophy are scheduled to begin later this year. The scientists will first test the treatment on small muscles that have lost their functionality as a result of the disease. If the technology proves to be effective and safe, then further therapy can be considered for the full treatment of degenerative muscles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated the application of mRNA technology in the treatment of various diseases. Previously, scientists announced its use in the treatment of cancer, herpes, and smallpox. For example, clinical trials of a cancer vaccine have already started.