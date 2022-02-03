April 20, 2022 12:38 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Multiple sclerosis reversed by attack on Epstein-Barr virus

Multiple sclerosis reversed by attack on Epstein-Barr virus

The viral nature of multiple sclerosis has not yet been fully confirmed, but scientists regularly find new evidence for this. In a pilot clinical study, attacking the virus was shown to stabilize the disease at an advanced stage and even reverse brain damage.

Multiple sclerosis is an incurable autoimmune neurodegenerative disease that affects the myelin sheath of nerve fibers. Among the main causes of the development of the disease are stress, smoking, as well as bacterial infections, and exposure to viruses, mainly herpes 4 or Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). According to various estimates, approximately 80-95% of people are carriers of EBV.

Scientists at biotech company Atara Biotherapeutics have developed an experimental ATA188 therapy that uses donor white blood cells to kill EBV-infected cells by targeting antigens on their surface.

The treatment was tested on 24 patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. In 20 volunteers, improvements in well-being and stabilization of the symptoms of the disease were registered.

Brain scans showed remyelination, with some of the damage reversing.

The authors are encouraged by the results obtained. In addition to a significant therapeutic effect, no side effects from the treatment were recorded. They are currently planning to launch a phase 2 clinical trial with a placebo group to confirm the findings in a larger cohort in the long term.

Earlier, scientists from Harvard presented the results of a large-scale study that could put an end to understanding the nature of multiple sclerosis. Their results also support the potential of ATA188 treatment. They found that the disease really provokes the Epstein-Barr virus – it increases the likelihood of developing an autoimmune disease by 32 times.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Smart Traffic System

Artificial Intelligence Integrated Smart Traffic Light

Scientists and researchers are working on developing smart traffic lights controlled by AI to improve traffic management. The projects named KI4LSA and KI4PED have started at the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies, and Image Exploitation IOSB. The researchers from the industrial automation INA are trying to control light using AI to reduce traffic jams. The project aims to make self-learning algorithms and advanced sensors

February 13, 2022
Africa’s diseased aquaculture

One Health: Africa’s diseased aquaculture

Researchers from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, have launched a projected focusing on increasing the healthy production of aquaculture in sub-Saharan Africa. The ‘One Health’ project, published by a team at the University of Cape Town, entails research and the promotion of healthy feeds that boost the immune systems of fish raised in aquaculture. The aim of this is to counter the disease challenges that that

January 16, 2020
James Webb telescope

Can the James Webb telescope detect extraterrestrial life?

In December 2021, a long-awaited event took place – the NASA aerospace agency launched into space with the James Webb Space Telescope. Its cost is equal to 10 billion dollars and, in terms of its power, it is 100 times better than the Hubble space observatory. At the moment, it is already at the Lagrange point L2, at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from our planet. The machine

February 23, 2022
Dogs recognize their owners

Dogs recognize their owners from a distance, without using their sense of smell and sight.

In a new study, scientists have found that dogs do not need to smell, see and touch to recognize their owners. A new study by scientists from the Faculty of Ethology at the Eötvös Lorand University (ELTE) in Hungary has shown that dogs can only recognize their owners by their voice. The results of the work are published by the journal  Animal Cognition. Employees of the Hungarian Department of Ethnology invited

February 16, 2022
The long-term follow-up of childhood cancer survivors in Finland

The long-term follow-up of childhood cancer survivors in Finland

The prognosis of childhood cancer has improved during the last decades. Here, Dr. Päivi Lähteenmäki discusses progress towards a structured long-term follow-up system after childhood cancer has been treated. The prognosis of childhood cancer has improved during the last decades. Today, the five-year survival has reached 80%. The number of childhood cancer survivors is constantly increasing. Today, there are approximately 4,600 adult childhood cancer survivors

November 15, 2018
Robot-scientist of the third generation from yeast

Biologists are going to create a “robot-scientist” of the third generation from yeast

The single-celled eukaryotic yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae (commonly used in the production of beer and bread), the bacterium Escherichia coli, and other microbes used in commercial biotechnologies, and Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells used to produce drugs based on antibodies and vaccines. In 2020, Ross King, professor of machine intelligence at the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, and developer of Adam and Eve, the first

March 6, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022