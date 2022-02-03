Multiple sclerosis reversed by attack on Epstein-Barr virus

The viral nature of multiple sclerosis has not yet been fully confirmed, but scientists regularly find new evidence for this. In a pilot clinical study, attacking the virus was shown to stabilize the disease at an advanced stage and even reverse brain damage.

Multiple sclerosis is an incurable autoimmune neurodegenerative disease that affects the myelin sheath of nerve fibers. Among the main causes of the development of the disease are stress, smoking, as well as bacterial infections, and exposure to viruses, mainly herpes 4 or Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). According to various estimates, approximately 80-95% of people are carriers of EBV.

Scientists at biotech company Atara Biotherapeutics have developed an experimental ATA188 therapy that uses donor white blood cells to kill EBV-infected cells by targeting antigens on their surface.

The treatment was tested on 24 patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. In 20 volunteers, improvements in well-being and stabilization of the symptoms of the disease were registered.

Brain scans showed remyelination, with some of the damage reversing.

The authors are encouraged by the results obtained. In addition to a significant therapeutic effect, no side effects from the treatment were recorded. They are currently planning to launch a phase 2 clinical trial with a placebo group to confirm the findings in a larger cohort in the long term.

Earlier, scientists from Harvard presented the results of a large-scale study that could put an end to understanding the nature of multiple sclerosis. Their results also support the potential of ATA188 treatment. They found that the disease really provokes the Epstein-Barr virus – it increases the likelihood of developing an autoimmune disease by 32 times.