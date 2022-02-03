Musk decided to build a high-speed Hyperloop system on his own

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Twitter that another of his companies, The Boring Company, will take on the construction of the Hyperloop high-speed vacuum train system. The tunneling company raised $675 million in a round of investments a week ago and is now trying to build the Hyperloop system itself. Several non-Musk companies that have tried to do this in the past 10 years have failed to get beyond general concepts and build short test ranges.

In 2013, Musk outlined the idea for a new Hyperloop transportation system in a white paper that was made available to the public. The idea was to accelerate passenger and cargo capsule cars in pipes with low pressure up to 1200 km/h. Musk himself then did not begin to engage in this project, citing employment, but urged his colleagues to take up the development of the idea. The call did not go unheeded: in subsequent years, several teams of engineers in different parts of the world began work on the project.

In late 2016, tired of traffic jams on his way from home to work, Musk founded the Boring Company, which is digging tunnels for cars and high-speed freight. The company’s most successful project was a network of tunnels near Las Vegas, but nothing like the Hyperloop idea was implemented there: passengers are transported by electric Teslas with drivers behind the wheel.

However, in a Sunday tweet, Musk, in response to someone posting a list of the world’s most poorly organized cities in the world (London in first place, Moscow in fourth), announced that “in the coming years, the Boring Company will try to build a functioning Hyperloop.”

“From the point of view of physics known to us, this is the fastest possible way to travel from the center of one city to another at a distance of less than 3200 km. For longer trips, faster Starship,” said the head of SpaceX.

In addition, as Musk noted, to the speed of movement, Hyperloop, like underground tunnels, is not afraid of bad weather and “will not even notice” a hurricane. But, as TechCrunch notes, there is a danger of flooding, as happened, for example, in the New York subway in 2012, when Hurricane Sandy hit the coast.

At the beginning of the year, after 10 years of development, Virgin Hyperloop, owned by billionaire Musk’s friend Richard Branson, abandoned passenger transportation. The company decided to focus on the organization of cargo transportation – it is technologically much easier to launch them than to ensure the safety of passenger capsules.