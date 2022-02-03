Musk: “Tesla could have built an electric car with a range of 965 km a year ago”

Developing an electric car with a record-breaking range is a simple but pointless task, says Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk. According to him, Tesla could have created an electric car with a 600-mile (965 km) battery at the beginning of last year but abandoned this idea. Tesla decided that a large battery would negatively affect the acceleration, handling, and efficiency of the car. In addition, Musk explained that the available 640 km in the Tesla Model S is already “more than anyone will use.”

Musk spoke about his attitude towards record-breaking electric vehicles, responding on Twitter to the publication of the Whole Mars Catalog portal. A post appeared on the publication’s blog, according to which Lucid Motors delivered the first mass-produced electric car with a range of about 800 kilometers, but Tesla “will be the first to start mass production” of such an electric car. The head of Tesla commented on the message, noting that his company is not chasing numbers. In addition, Tesla considers too much range as a serious disadvantage.

“We could have made a 600-mile Model S 12 months ago, but in my opinion, that would have made the product worse because 99.9% of the time you would have been carrying unnecessary mass, which would have worsened acceleration, handling, and efficiency. Even our car with a range of more than 400 miles is more than anyone will use”, said the entrepreneur.

As Electrek points out, Tesla seems to have changed its approach to developing electric vehicles quite recently. At the beginning of last year, the manufacturer announced the Model S Plaid Plus sports sedan. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 2 seconds, as well as a range of 830 kilometers, were listed as two main features of the electric car. Tesla later phased out production of this model in favor of the existing Model S Performance with a range of 640 kilometers. At the time, Musk said that Plaid Plus “isn’t necessary because the Model S Plaid is already very good.”

Musk is not the only representative of a major automotive company that believes that building long-range electric vehicles is a waste of time. In February last year, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann called such cars “a temporary phenomenon.” That’s not to say there’s no future for electrification, but Dusmann says consumers will soon get used to the fact that electric cars don’t last as long as ICE cars, but they can be recharged “virtually at every corner.”