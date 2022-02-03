Mysterious particles: what scientists know about cosmic rays

People have always strived to get to know the Universe as best as possible. But, since flights to the stars have long remained something of the category of science fiction, humanity has learned to use the clues that space itself gives us.

What are cosmic rays?

In addition to electromagnetic radiation and gravitational waves, many cosmic particles arrive on Earth every second. They are called cosmic rays. Northern Lights, hunting for which has become a real trend in recent years, are also particles that have arrived from space, namely from the Sun.

However, scientists are interested in studying the rays that reach the planet from outside the solar system.

Any substance consists of protons, electrons, and neutrons. The neutron is a very unstable particle, so in those cosmic rays that have come a long way, there are no neutrons: they decay on the way to the Earth. Only protons and electrons remain. However, in addition to single electrons and protons, cosmic ray streams can also contain positrons (electron antiparticles) and antiprotons. Thus, the Earth from space is constantly arriving:

protons;

electrons;

positrons;

antiprotons;

element cores.

How scientists discovered cosmic rays

Scientists did not immediately understand what is the source of this radiation, the earth’s crust or space. To answer this question, a series of experiments were carried out.

The first experiment was carried out by the Austrian and American physicist Victor Hess, who received the Nobel Prize in 1936 for the discovery of cosmic rays. His idea was simple: to sit in a balloon gondola and fly up, periodically measuring the number of mysterious particles. If there are more and more of them, then these particles come from outer space.

The second experiment is less known and was carried out a little later, in Italy. His idea is this: in order to understand whether the earth’s crust is the source of mysterious particles, it is necessary to move away from it at a certain distance and also measure the number of particles. In this case, it is not necessary to fly up, it is enough to get into the boat and sail on it as far as possible from the coast. The deeper the water column, the further the earth’s crust.

As a result of a series of such experiments, scientists came to the conclusion that the flow of particles does not change, no matter how deep the bottom is. This means that whatever these particles are, they are definitely not emitted by the earth’s crust.

Where do cosmic particles get so much energy from?

This question in science turned out to be the second most important. Especially in the first half of the 20th century, when people did not yet know how to build powerful accelerators, but they wanted to conduct experiments. The problem is that it is extremely difficult to “manually” accelerate particles to such high values: their energy is hundreds of millions of times greater than the energy of particles in the Large Hadron Collider.

For example, the strongest cosmic rays have the same energy as a tennis ball served by a professional tennis player. For a microparticle, this is a lot. This energy is quite enough to disable devices in Earth’s orbit.

But where this huge energy in space comes from has long remained a mystery. One thing was clear to scientists: these mysterious space “accelerators” are definitely not in our Galaxy.

The Milky Way galaxy, like all others, has a magnetic field. The particles of cosmic rays “feel” this field, which means that they move in it along curved trajectories. How much a magnetic field can bend a particle’s path depends on its energy: the higher the particle’s energy, the harder it is to make it deviate from its original path. Therefore, particles of relatively low energy are easily “entangled” in the galactic magnetic field and accumulate there, do not leave the Galaxy for a long time. And the particles of the highest energy fly away quickly, without actually noticing the magnetic field.

Where do cosmic rays come from?

It would seem that the task is simple: to register a flash in the sky – evidence of the arrival of a cosmic particle – to look at it through a telescope and understand what is its source. But it turned out that it is far from being so simple.

Overcoming billions of light-years, even particles of very high energy are sensitive to the influence of the magnetic fields of various space objects and therefore go a little off their trajectory. Therefore, it is impossible to know exactly where they come from.

However, scientists have found a way to solve this problem: they began to observe other particles – neutrinos. Their peculiarity lies in the fact that they are not at all sensitive to the influence of a magnetic field. And it is quite probable that neutrinos are born in the same places where superhigh-energy cosmic rays are accelerated.

High-energy neutrinos are registered using detectors: IceCube – at the Antarctic station Amundsen-Scott,

Baikal neutrino detector ( Baikal-GVD ) – at the bottom of Lake Baikal,

ANTARES – in the Mediterranean Sea.

Neutrino detectors register a fairly large number of high-energy particles. This helped uncover interesting coincidences where astronomers saw a gamma-ray flare and an excess of high-energy neutrinos at the IceCube facility – and it happened at the same time. This means that it is almost certain that the source of gamma radiation is also a source of high-energy neutrinos. It is possible that such objects accelerate high-energy cosmic rays. By the way, one of the hypotheses: these “accelerators” can be active nuclei of galaxies.

Every galaxy has a black hole at its center. This black hole attracts matter. Matter entering a black hole often forms a disk around it. Excess matter from the inner part of this disk is ejected in the form of two jets – jets. Theoretically, they could be a very good source of high-energy particles and cosmic rays.

How cosmic rays help study the sun

Since the intensity of the cosmic ray flux is closely related to solar activity, scientists can use them to study the Sun on a scale of many hundreds of light-years. There are two ways to do this:

1 . Cosmic rays provoke the appearance of new chemical elements (for example, boron and beryllium) – they are formed as a result of the cleavage reaction from the nuclei of other elements that have arrived on Earth.

2. Cosmic ray particles interact with atmospheric matter and give rise to rare isotopes. These isotopes are deposited on the surface, and scientists can detect them in ice or in tree cuts.

Are cosmic rays dangerous to humans?

Although particles from space can disable equipment in orbit, they do not pose a particular danger to humans.

Mankind is reliably protected from cosmic rays by the atmosphere of the Earth and the Sun. The higher the activity of the Sun, the fewer cosmic rays reach us from the Galaxy and extragalactic space.

However, a certain amount of radiation from outer space reaches the Earth: cosmic rays still create a small level of radioactivity. However, even regular air travel, if you are not a member of the crew and do not fly daily, is not too harmful to health. Moreover, short-term radioactive exposure will not cause significant damage even to space tourists.

Rather, the opposite story would be more dangerous: if cosmic rays suddenly disappeared. This would lead to the effect of distilled water, that is, the complete disappearance of the natural radioactive background. Such a circumstance, of course, would reduce the number of mutations in our DNA, but, as you know, mutations can be not only harmful but also beneficial. After all, it is an important part of human evolution.