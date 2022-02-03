Named drugs that make the body more vulnerable to COVID-19

As part of a new study, scientists have found out which common drugs can help or harm when infected with a new type of coronavirus.

Scientists have conducted the largest clinical review of immune responses to paracetamol, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and opioid analgesics with a focus. Up to this point, the effect of these drugs on the treatment of infectious diseases was poorly understood. The results highlight the need for more research in this little-known area of ​​research and careful attention to drug administration.

Key Findings from the Clinical Review: How the Drugs Work

For Pain: Morphine Suppresses Key Cells of the Immune System and Increases the Risk of Infection

For fever: Antipyretics such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin may reduce the desired immune response when taken during COVID-19 vaccination.

Some anti-inflammatory drugs can reduce viral replication in COVID-19, but large-scale human trials are needed.

The study was unplanned, and the results are very unexpected, scientists say. The lead author of the study, Christina Abdel-Shahid, said experts were initially interested in studying the possible effects of paracetamol (acetaminophen) on the course of the disease. This was important because, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people massively purchased this drug. The results are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.