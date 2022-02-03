Named the cause of the oxygen catastrophe, which changed the course of evolution on Earth

American experts have developed a new theory that explains the oxygen explosion. The study is published in Nature Communications.

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT) spoke about a new theory of the origin of oxygen on Earth. According to her, the oxygen “explosion” was associated with marine microbes and minerals. Now on Earth, a stable balance has been established between the processes of emission and absorption of oxygen, but this was not always the case.

About 2.4 billion years ago, an oxygen catastrophe occurred – this is a global change in the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere, which occurred at the very beginning of the Proterozoic. The result of this event was the appearance of free oxygen in the composition of the atmosphere and a change in the general character of the atmosphere from reducing to oxidizing. The assumption of an oxygen catastrophe was made on the basis of a sharp change in the nature of sedimentation.

Before this event occurred, during the first 2 billion years of the Earth’s existence, there was practically no oxygen in its air. As a result, the level of this gas in the atmosphere increased dramatically. However, the reasons for this event were not known. Now scientists from MIT have proposed their own version of the development of the event. To do this, they conducted a mathematical and evolutionary analysis.

The study showed that special microbes that live in the seas and oceans became the cause of the oxygen catastrophe. They used oxygen to break down organic matter in a process of oxidation. But only up to a certain point. Excesses of this gas began to accumulate in the atmosphere and this changed the course of evolution on Earth.

Scientists also found that a group of microbes that participated in the oxygen catastrophe lives in the ocean to this day and belongs to the SAR202 group.