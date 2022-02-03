Nanotubes create a lightweight material stronger than Kevlar and steel

An important criterion when choosing bulletproof materials for body armor is weight. Ideally, armor should not impair the wearer’s mobility. US engineers have created a new type of ultra-light material, which they called “nanofiber carpet”. Its unique properties are superior to steel and Kevlar.

The new development is based on tiny carbon cylinders one atom thick. These carbon nanotubes are used today in a wide range of industries, from microelectronics to biomedicine. In this case, researchers at the University of Wisconsin chose a multi-walled variety of nanotubes and bonded them to Kevlar nanofibers. The idea was to optimize the ability of materials to absorb impact.

To do this, scientists had to delve into the chemical structure of materials, writes New Atlas. They synthesized Kevlar nanotubes and added a small amount of them to a “carpet” of carbon nanotubes. By choosing the right ratio, the researchers created strong hydrogen bonds between the materials, which provided a significant jump in impact and tear resistance.

“Hydrogen bonds are dynamic, meaning they can constantly break and re-form, allowing a large amount of energy to be dissipated during this process,” said Ramathasan Thewamaran, project leader. “In addition, hydrogen bonds give more rigidity to these interactions, which reinforce and reinforce the nanofiber carpet.”

The inventors tested it by shooting microscopic bullets moving at different speeds – from 100 m / s to 1 km / s – under the influence of a laser. And they found out that the energy dissipation after the impact of a projectile flying at certain supersonic speeds increased by almost 100%.

Experiments have shown that the new material provides better protection against high-speed impacts than Kevlar fabric or steel plates. It can be used to produce not only bulletproof vests but also other light bulletproof suits, as well as protect spacecraft from the impacts of stones and debris.

American engineers tested 2019 a lightweight new foam metal material. In tests, bullets of the 50th caliber – armor-piercing and general-purpose – hit a bulletproof vest with a foam metal plate at speeds up to 885 m / s and could not penetrate it.