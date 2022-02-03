NASA announced a new date for the landing of astronauts on the moon

The United States said that due to technical problems and financial difficulties, the implementation of the Artemis program was again postponed.

NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration Inspector General Paul Martin told lawmakers during a space and aeronautics subcommittee hearing that new challenges have arisen in the implementation of the Artemis program. It turned out that American cosmonauts will hit the surface of the Earth’s satellite no earlier than 2026.

Given the time required to develop and test the next generation human landing system and space suits, we estimate that the date of the moon landing for the crew of astronauts will most likely be pushed back to at least 2026.

Paul Martin, US Inspector General

The high cost of the project has been actively discussed over the past few months. According to an audit by NASA’s Office of the Inspector General in November 2021 that the first four Artemis missions will cost $4.1 billion each,

The delays and additional budget are also due in part to technical issues and due to protests and legal action by Blue Origin last year over a contract with SpaceX.

NASA previously said that the Artemis 1 mission, which consists of an unmanned flight around the moon, will not start until May. But even that timeline is questionable due to the amount of data analysis and other work that needs to be done in key trials.