NASA-funded 3D printing company to build lunar dwellings

Life on the moon… It’s an old dream that still lives on. Far from giving up on it, NASA has just signed a contract with 3D-printed construction company ICON to develop manufacturing technologies adapted to the lunar environment.

“New technologies are needed to solve the unique challenges associated with living and working on another world”: this is how NASA naturally refers to the idea of ​​creating a settlement on the moon. Not limited to talking about it, the organization says in a press release that it is investing in this idea. She accompanies the well-known Artemis Moon exploration program, which plans to send a man to the moon by 2025.

Indeed, if we have to stay on the moon, the question will arise of building buildings in which our species can live. Therefore, ICON was commissioned to think about the construction of landing sites, roads, housing, etc. The contract is valued at around $57.2 million and the mission runs until 2028.

The goal is to give impetus to the development of technologies necessary for the mission. “To explore other worlds, we need new and innovative technologies that are adapted to these environments and our exploration needs,” says Nicky Werkheiser, director of technology development at NASA’s Office of Space Technology (STMD). “Advancing this development with our commercial partners will create the capabilities we need for future missions.”

One of the limitations of the lunar base project is the construction of local materials. “If you were trying to plan a lunar colony or a lunar base and you had to carry everything with you, every time you want to build something new it would cost $100 million,” said ICON co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard in an interview with Payload, which published an article on the subject. “But once you have a system that can build just about anything – runways, roads, habitats – and still use local materials, you’re probably two or three orders of magnitude cheaper to set up a permanent lunar presence than any other way.”

As part of the contract, the company plans to deliver its 3D printing technology to the moon in 2026 as part of the Artemis mission. Then there will be a demonstration on the lunar surface. The company plans to use lunar regolith — the rocks and dust that make up the Moon’s surface — to create a structure that meets NASA’s strength requirements.

“We feel a real burden and responsibility – we are not only doing this for ourselves, but we are also allowing humanity to build in other worlds,” Jason Ballard said decisively in an interview with Axios. In addition to this lunar project, ICON is already working on a Martian habitat concept: “ICON 3D printed (3D) a 158 square meter simulated Martian habitat called Mars Dune Alpha to be used in the NASA Crew Health and Performance Analog mission, or CHAPEA starting in 2023,” NASA said.