NASA to test space sling technology to send satellites into orbit

Engineers from the California startup SpinLaunch consider rocket fuel a relic of the past and propose to introduce a new method of sending satellites into orbit – a giant centrifuge that can spin a rocket up to 8000 km / h and then launch it into the sky like a stone from a sling. Airbus and Alphabet have already believed in this idea, and now NASA has signed an agreement to test the technology.

The first prototype of a kinetic launch system similar to a turbocharger has already been tested by SpinLaunch and concluded that it is a promising, environmentally friendly, and potentially a more economical way to launch payloads into orbit. Which is quite able to replace modern launch vehicles.

Of course, we are talking only about cargo – no one suggests sending astronauts to the ISS in a capsule rotating at the end of a carbon arrow, forcing them to withstand a load of 10,000 g. In order to rise to the desired height, the projectile must accelerate to 8000 km / h with a little, or six times more than the speed of sound, writes New Atlas.

The company expects to launch small rockets weighing up to 200 kg in this way with a load that can withstand heavy loads. The rocket will make the first part of the path due to the sling, and from there it will fly on its own, starting the engines.

The advantages of the technology are obvious: the rejection of the first stage will reduce the need for fuel and the equipment necessary for launches by about 70%. As a result, costs can be reduced by 90%.

NASA appears to be interested in this possibility and has signed an agreement with SpinLaunch to develop and test a commercial payload to be launched from Spaceport America in New Mexico this year. The test will not take place in full force – the mock cargo will only be accelerated to 1600 km / h, the main task is to take measurements to check the effectiveness of the system.

The first orbital launch using a space catapult is scheduled for 2025.

A whip for delivering goods into space was patented a couple of years ago by Amazon. The patent describes a method of launching objects into the air using a kilometer whip and a fleet of associated aircraft. According to the inventors, this method makes it possible to launch cargoes into the Earth’s orbit without much expenditure of energy.

