NASA’s Most Significant Space Achievements in 2022

From the Artemis 1 lunar mission to groundbreaking images from the James Webb telescope to the resounding success of the DART mission, 2022 is considered one of NASA’s most prolific years. Here is a partial list of all these achievements.

Preparations for the exploration of the moon by man

Perhaps one of the most significant missions is Artemis 1, which marks the start of an ambitious lunar program to return humans to the moon. This year, NASA successfully launched its SLS rocket for the first time, taking the Orion spacecraft to a longer trajectory than any vehicle built for astronauts before. Both devices performed better than expected.

NASA has also reached other milestones in the Artemis program to enable long-term exploration of the Moon and its environs. For example, the agency has identified 13 potential landing areas near the moon’s south pole. The company also selected Axiom Space to design future astronaut space suits and contracted SpaceX to develop an improved version of the Starship human landing system for the Artemis 4 mission.

Ensuring the presence of a person in low Earth orbit

Throughout the year, NASA and SpaceX continued to successfully launch astronauts to and from the International Space Station. This was the 22nd consecutive year of human presence on board the orbiting laboratory. In parallel, Boeing has finally successfully launched its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, completing tests of an unmanned orbital flight to the station. This capsule will also soon be able to launch astronauts.

Station members welcomed NASA’s first private astronaut mission, Axiom 1, which will advance the agency’s goal of commercializing low Earth orbit.

NASA astronauts also continued to deploy new ISS solar arrays. It is expected that they will increase the power generation capacity by 30%.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft also completed the station’s first lift. Usually, this ability to raise the ISS orbit was reserved for Russian specialists.

Solar system and beyond

Successfully launched the James Webb telescope. Since then, the observatory has been able to obtain images of galaxies that have never been seen before. He also studied the atmospheres of several exoplanets and provided new views of the planets in our solar system.

The DART mission was also a success, with the spacecraft hitting the target asteroid as planned in the world’s first planetary defense test. Meanwhile, the Hubble Space Telescope spotted the most distant single star ever observed, whose light took 12.9 billion years to reach Earth.

In the meantime, we have crossed the 5,000 known exoplanets mark. These include small, rocky planets like Earth, gas giants several times the size of Jupiter, and “hot Jupiters” that live very close to their stars.

NASA and ESA have reached an agreement to return Mars samples collected by Perseverance as part of a major new mission. Analysis of these samples over the next decade could reveal traces of past extraterrestrial life. Meanwhile, the Ingenuity helicopter set a new altitude record.

Finally, NASA continues to develop its space exploration capabilities by attracting entrepreneurs, explorers, and innovators across the US. These efforts led to the launch of CAPSTONE, a small satellite that is testing in a nearly linear halo orbit around the Moon. This highly elliptical trajectory will host the future space station that will support the Artemis missions.

These new partnerships also enabled testing of LOFTID, a prototype heat shield that could potentially be used to deliver heavy payloads such as habitat modules to Mars.