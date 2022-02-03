January 6, 2023 6:35 am
NASA's X-59 supersonic jet, capable of breaking the sound barrier "in silence", will soon take to the skies

Designed by NASA and Lockheed Martin, the X-59 QueSST (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) is a very special supersonic aircraft: as the name suggests, it was designed to break the sound barrier much more quietly than other existing supersonic vehicles. The first test flights are expected to take place in the next few months; if successful, they could lead to commercial supersonic flight, as Concorde did from 1976 to 2003.

Sound is a wave of compressed air moving from point A to point B at a speed of 340 meters per second. When a ship flies at subsonic speed, it creates (longitudinal) sound waves that propagate in all directions. But when an aircraft flies at supersonic speeds, it travels faster than the sound waves it generates; the air molecules cannot deviate from their path fast enough, so the pressure waves combine and create a large shock wave that travels towards the ground, where it meets the human ear and produces the well-known “explosion”. This explosion can sometimes exceed 100 decibels (about 105 dB for Concorde)!

This destructive noise, which harms both humans and animals, is one of the reasons why commercial supersonic flights have not been as successful as expected – recall that Concorde, operated by only two airlines, was used mainly for transatlantic flights, so as not to be too strongly influence people. To this day, international regulations limit the speed of commercial vehicles above the ground to less than Mach 1. The X-59 is designed to fly at Mach 1.4 but has been specifically designed to be quiet.

Ready for “acoustic check”

To limit the sonic boom, it is necessary to prevent the merging of the sound waves. Any significant change in the shape of an aircraft’s body—usually in the nose and tail of the aircraft—can cause a shock wave. Therefore, it was necessary to change the shape of the aircraft in such a way as to “smooth out” these shape fluctuations as much as possible. “We want [shock waves] to run parallel and separate from each other so they don’t combine into a loud sonic boom,” Larry Cliatt, NASA technical lead for X-59 acoustic testing, told CNET.

As a result, the device turned out to be very long and thin: its length is almost 30.5 meters, and its wingspan is just under 9 meters. The nose is a distinctive feature of this aircraft: it is about one third of the length. As a result, two video cameras above and below the aircraft and high-definition screens allow the pilot to see what is in front of him (the nose of the aircraft is too long and streamlined to fit a traditional cockpit window). One engine, General Electric Aviation F414-GE-100, is located at the rear; it contains 22,000 pounds of motor energy.

This special shape prevents the waves generated in the nose of the aircraft from merging with the waves generated in the tail. As a result, the impact felt on the ground should not exceed 75 dB. According to NASA, this is about as loud as a car door slamming on the street. “People may not hear the boom at all, and if they do, they definitely won’t be scared because it will be low, spaced and not as loud,” adds Craig Nichol, senior adviser at NASA headquarters.

Objective: to achieve changes in the regulatory framework

The X-59 is just a technology demonstrator (not a prototype). In its current form, it cannot carry passengers. “Any future small-swept supersonic commercial aircraft design will certainly differ from the X-59, although some design elements could be carried over directly,” Nichol says.

After confirming the characteristics and “silence” of the X-59 in 2024, it is planned to conduct a series of test flights over half a dozen locations in the United States, selected to provide a variety of geographic and atmospheric conditions. The aim is to ensure that the 75 dB ceiling is acceptable to the public – a sine qua non for the return of passenger traffic at supersonic speeds.

The collected data will then be presented to the International Civil Aviation Organization, which is responsible for the regulation of aircraft noise. If NASA’s noise control measures prove effective, the rules could be changed at an international meeting in 2028. The X-59 could pave the way for a new generation of supersonic airliners. At Mach 1.4, a flight from Los Angeles to New York takes only 2.5 hours (compared to 5 hours at standard speed).

And unlike Concorde, which was aimed at a fairly wealthy clientele, Nichol believes that supersonic aircraft could quickly become available to the general public. “Looking back 100 years, many advanced transportation technologies, including railroads and airplanes, started out as high-end, but as technology advanced and costs dropped, they became available to the general public,” he told CNN. Flights to the general public could take place as early as 2035, according to David Richardson, Lockheed Martin’s X-59 program manager.

