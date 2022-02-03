NEO Surveyor: NASA’s new asteroid hunter

NEO Surveyor, a new observatory under construction, will be the first space telescope specifically designed to advance NASA’s planetary defense systems by detecting potentially hazardous near-Earth objects. The first devices are already under development.

On September 26, the DART spacecraft successfully collided with a small asteroid at over 22,500 km/h in the world’s first planetary defense test. But before thinking about their reflection, we must find them. In 2005, the US Congress asked NASA to find and characterize at least 90% of near-Earth objects larger than 140 meters in diameter that are within 48 million kilometers of our planet’s orbit. Such objects can cause serious damage if they collide with our planet.

To detect them, NASA has several telescopes on the ground, but we also need sentinels deployed in space. In this regard, the agency is developing an apparatus for observing objects near the Earth (NEO Surveyor). The observatory has just passed the technical review and is now in the final design stage. The mission is due to launch in 2026 and run for at least five years.

Operated by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), NEO Surveyor will be located at the L1 Lagrange point. This is a relatively stable “station” between the Earth and the Sun, opposite the point L2 around which the James Webb telescope rotates. From there, the telescope will observe the solar system in infrared wavelengths. These wavelengths, invisible to the human eye, are mostly blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere and therefore not visible to ground-based telescopes.

The NEO Surveyor detectors will be specially designed to observe the two most heat sensitive infrared bands (4-5.2 µm and 6-10 µm). In this way, NEO Surveyor will be able to detect the most difficult objects to detect, such as dark asteroids and comets that do not reflect much visible light.

In addition, NEO Surveyor will be able to find asteroids approaching the Earth from the direction of the Sun, as well as those that follow the orbit of our planet and are usually obscured.

Some components are already under development, NASA notes, such as a cooling system that will keep the infrared detectors cold. To work, this passive system will be combined with a sun shield. Progress has also been made in the development of infrared detectors, beam splitters, filters, electronics and mirrors. The mirror will be made from a single block of aluminium.

In addition to tracking them, NEO Surveyor will also help characterize the composition, shape, rotation and orbit of all these objects. These analyzes could provide a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the asteroids and comets that formed the ancient building blocks of our solar system.