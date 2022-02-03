December 27, 2022 7:09 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

NEO Surveyor: NASA’s new asteroid hunter

NEO Surveyor: NASA's new asteroid hunter

NEO Surveyor, a new observatory under construction, will be the first space telescope specifically designed to advance NASA’s planetary defense systems by detecting potentially hazardous near-Earth objects. The first devices are already under development.

On September 26, the DART spacecraft successfully collided with a small asteroid at over 22,500 km/h in the world’s first planetary defense test. But before thinking about their reflection, we must find them. In 2005, the US Congress asked NASA to find and characterize at least 90% of near-Earth objects larger than 140 meters in diameter that are within 48 million kilometers of our planet’s orbit. Such objects can cause serious damage if they collide with our planet.

To detect them, NASA has several telescopes on the ground, but we also need sentinels deployed in space. In this regard, the agency is developing an apparatus for observing objects near the Earth (NEO Surveyor). The observatory has just passed the technical review and is now in the final design stage. The mission is due to launch in 2026 and run for at least five years.

Operated by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), NEO Surveyor will be located at the L1 Lagrange point. This is a relatively stable “station” between the Earth and the Sun, opposite the point L2 around which the James Webb telescope rotates. From there, the telescope will observe the solar system in infrared wavelengths. These wavelengths, invisible to the human eye, are mostly blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere and therefore not visible to ground-based telescopes.

The NEO Surveyor detectors will be specially designed to observe the two most heat sensitive infrared bands (4-5.2 µm and 6-10 µm). In this way, NEO Surveyor will be able to detect the most difficult objects to detect, such as dark asteroids and comets that do not reflect much visible light.

In addition, NEO Surveyor will be able to find asteroids approaching the Earth from the direction of the Sun, as well as those that follow the orbit of our planet and are usually obscured.

Some components are already under development, NASA notes, such as a cooling system that will keep the infrared detectors cold. To work, this passive system will be combined with a sun shield. Progress has also been made in the development of infrared detectors, beam splitters, filters, electronics and mirrors. The mirror will be made from a single block of aluminium.

In addition to tracking them, NEO Surveyor will also help characterize the composition, shape, rotation and orbit of all these objects. These analyzes could provide a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the asteroids and comets that formed the ancient building blocks of our solar system.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Сloud service for NFT

CNBC: Salesforce is working on a cloud service for NFTs

The American IT giant Salesforce is going to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFT) into the ecosystem of its products. According to several CNBC sources, the company is developing a large-scale project to launch a cloud-based NFT service. Insiders claim that this service will act as a competitor for the most popular trading platform OpenSea and will promote NFT in the corporate software environment. According to the leak, Salesforce executives

February 13, 2022
Chronic loneliness

Meta-analysis finds high levels of chronic loneliness almost everywhere

Despite all the efforts of social media to “bring people together” and the unprecedented growth of the world’s population, we feel more alone than ever. A meta-analysis of 57 studies covering 113 countries over the first 20 years of the 21st century showed that chronic or severe loneliness is such a characteristic feature of the population of many countries of the world that it is not

February 11, 2022
New spray outperforms antibody treatment and kills all strains of SARS-CoV-2

New spray outperforms antibody treatment and kills all strains of SARS-CoV-2

The main therapeutic advantage of the new drug is that it finds more common ground with SARS-CoV-2 than existing antibody treatment options. This provides a stranglehold on the coronavirus and prevents further infection. The antiviral nasal spray was developed by a group of researchers from the United States. As antibodies increasingly show reduced efficacy against new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the goal was a more universal strategy

April 14, 2022
Rare Earth Sustainability 

REIA Assessing The Rare Earth Sustainability 

 You surely would have heard the news that REIA is going to partner with four organizations to make block chain circular system that will be helpful for tracking and traceability of critical materials  What Is REIA?  The REIA is a nonprofit trade association for the rare earth industry. Its main goal is to bring together the rare earth industry, which consists of companies engaged in

February 13, 2022
Projects in the field of the metaverse pose a threat to society

“Projects in the field of the metaverse pose a threat to society”

American engineer and entrepreneur Louis B. Rosenberg, one of the creators of the first augmented reality system, said that metaverse projects pose a threat to society. During his speech at MetaVersus 2022, Rosenberg compared the metaverse to the Internet and social networks – according to him, these technologies are no longer “democratizing the world, but building a dystopia.” “Twenty years ago, everyone was excited about the

March 27, 2022
Linden watermaker

Linden watermaker from the USA works almost for free

American scientists have demonstrated a prototype of an important component of an inexpensive and compact distiller – a wooden solar evaporator. It produces steam with high efficiency and minimal operating costs. About a billion people on Earth experience a shortage of drinking water. Salt water desalination could solve this problem, but traditional methods are too expensive for plants to appear in large numbers and in remote regions

April 17, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022