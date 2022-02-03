Neurons responsible for competition and social behavior found in the brain

The discovery of American scientists means that success, for example, in sports competitions depends not only on physical fitness and strength but also on signals coming from the brain. Meanwhile, the results of the study are important in the treatment of autism, schizophrenia, and other disorders where social behavior is disturbed.

Experiments by American scientists on mouse models have shown that there are neurons in the brain responsible for competition and social behavior, writes EurekAlert. These neurons determine competitiveness and play a critical role in group behavior.

The processes that govern the complex dynamic behavior of social groups remain poorly understood, in large part because research has most often followed the behavior of pairs of people acting alone. Now scientists have been able to study the behavior of large groups of mice and have found unexpected results.

It turned out that the social position of the animals in the group was closely related to the results of the competition for food. By studying the activity of neurons in the brains of mice in real-time, it turned out that the anterior cingulate region of the brain stores information about the social position to inform upcoming decisions.

“Cumulatively, these neurons contained remarkably detailed representations of group behavior and dynamics, in addition to information about available resources and the outcomes of past interactions,” explains senior author Ziv M. Williams, MD. “Together, these neurons could even predict the animal’s future success well in advance of the competition, meaning that they likely controlled the competitive behavior of the animals depending on who they interacted with.”

According to the scientists, it is possible to manipulate the activity of these neurons and increase or decrease the competitive impulse of animals without affecting other aspects of behavior. This means that success in competition depends not only on physical fitness and strength, but also on brain impulses.

The discovery could provide new insights into human behavior and greatly enhance research into neurocognitive disorders such as autism and schizophrenia, in which social behavior is impaired.

In another study, scientists found that social behavior can be influenced by genetics. At least in mice, genetic overlap determined their preference for each other.