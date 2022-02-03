Neuroscientists have described the standard trajectory of brain development

Several dozen neuroscientists have joined forces to develop a standard curve for the development of the human brain.

Having collected MRI results from hundreds of thousands of people, they calculated how different parameters of the cortex, subcortical substance and cerebrospinal fluid normally change. It turned out that not all characteristics change synchronously – and the peaks of their development correspond to different periods of a person’s life. It also turned out that people with some psychiatric diseases differ from the norm in these parameters, although, as the authors of the article warned, it is too early to make specific diagnoses based on this curve. The work has been published in the journal Nature.

To assess how a child’s development is in line with or deviates from the norm, pediatricians use standards tables. They usually include height and weight, sometimes other parameters, such as head circumference. But for many individual organs, such standards do not exist, including the brain. This is due, among other things, to the fact that most studies of the structure and functioning of the brain are carried out on small samples. And in cases where doctors study abnormalities, patients with only one type of disease usually fall into the sample.

Therefore, neuroscientists have set themselves the task of summarizing and systematizing the data accumulated by various projects. Richard Bethlehem of the University of Cambridge and dozens of other scientists from various institutions, companies, and research groups have tried to build a standard table of brain development for a person’s entire life, from conception to old age.

To do this, they collected data from more than a hundred projects, in which a total of 101,457 people participated, from four-month-old embryos to centenarians. The researchers were interested in four metrics: the volume of gray matter in the cerebral cortex, the volume of subcortical gray matter, the total volume of white matter, and the volume of cerebrospinal fluid (which is also contained in the ventricles of the brain). From this data, adjusted for sex, cohort status, image quality, and other factors, the researchers compiled overall curves of normal brain development.

It turned out that these curves are non-linear, and have different shapes for different indicators. Thus, the maximum volume of cortical gray matter occurred at 5.9 years, and white – at 28.7 years of age. The volume of subcortical gray matter peaked at around 14.4 years of age, and the volume of the ventricles of the brain, as it turned out, grows throughout life. It reaches a plateau by the age of two, and after 30 it continues to grow until death.

In addition, scientists have noticed that development can go unevenly in different areas of the brain. Depending on the area, the peak volume of gray matter occurs at different ages, from two to a tithe to 2-10 years.

Looking at these development curves, one can draw conclusions about the phases of life in which this or that brain structure develops especially intensively. Thus, the peak of the development of the total volume of the cortex falls during the same period as the peak rate of weight gain in newborns. And the maximum values ​​of subcortical volume are reached at the same time as the growth rate in adolescents. But the maximum rate of cortical growth, as it turned out, occurs in the middle of pregnancy, at −0.38 years. This, according to the authors of the article, was not known before – and this is an occasion to take a closer look at what happens to the developing brain at this particular stage.

Based on their curves of normal development, the researchers tried to calculate the degree of deviation from the average values ​​(centile score) for each individual. Summing up these deviations for several parameters at the same time, the authors of the work calculated the Mahalanobis distance, a metric that allows you to assess how the brain as a whole is not similar to the average in terms of the sum of its structural characteristics.

It turned out that people with different psychiatric diseases have different distances. In a cohort of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, it turned out to be maximum, slightly less in people with mild cognitive impairments, patients with schizophrenia came in third place.

The authors of the work published all their calculations and graphs in the form of a single database. They expect that this is only the beginning of a large study, during which their colleagues around the world will supplement this database with the results of their measurements. Now, as the authors of the article note, their standard development curve does not allow diagnosing a specific patient – only calculating deviations for a group of people with similar symptoms. In addition, this data lacks diversity: despite the fact that institutions from different countries participated in the projects, the majority of their patients are still Europeans and Americans. Nevertheless, the researchers expect that one day – after the database is further supplemented and the model is refined – they can also be used for individual diagnostics.