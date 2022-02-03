April 20, 2022 12:39 am
Neuroscientists have figured out how the brain suppresses unwanted memories

As neuroscientists from the UK and China have found, there is a specific region in the human brain that proactively and reactively recognizes the need to suppress unwanted memories. In other words, if we do not want to recall painful or unpleasant events, this area sends an order to other parts of the brain to suppress these memories.

Prevention of unwanted memories is one of the adaptive functions of the brain. This ability is based on innate suppression processes in the prefrontal cortex that govern the functioning of the hippocampus. Scientists wondered how and when reminders of unwanted past events trigger control mechanisms in the prefrontal zone.

According to EurekAlert, an international team of scientists conducted an experiment to measure brain activity among volunteers. Participants had to perform memory tasks while their brains were connected to EEG and fMRI machines. The test consisted of memorizing pairs of words (for example, “way” and “train”). Then the subject had to remember either a pair (see the image of the path, think about the train), or focus on one of the words (see the path, think only of it).

In proactive, or proactive, memory suppression, researchers noted an increase in activity in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) of the brain (involved in regulating blood pressure and heart rate, as well as in cognitive function) during the first 500 milliseconds of a task. The ACC relays information to the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DPC), which then suppresses activity in the hippocampus, a key region for memory.

Throughout the rest of the trial, activity levels in AUC and DPC remained low. This means that the memory has stopped its work early enough, and there is no need for further suppression of memories. If the memory was not suppressed in time, the AUC would give an alarm, which prompted the DPC to more actively suppress the intrusive memories.

A recent discovery has debunked a 40-year-old theory of how memories are formed. Looking at the brains of living fish, the scientists noticed that synapses were forming in one part of the brain, while they were disappearing in another part of the brain, rather than becoming fixed, as the prevailing theory should have been.

