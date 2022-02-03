New aviation and spaceship alloy 1000 times more wear-resistant

In order to make aircraft and rocket engine components able to cope with a serious load, NASA specialists have developed a new metal alloy with impressive characteristics: its strength is twice as high as that of modern analogs, and it is much more flexible. In addition, the development process has accelerated significantly due to the introduction of two innovative approaches.

New material was created at the NASA Research Center. Glenna is oxide precipitation hardened (ODS) alloy. Its wear resistance and resistance to high temperatures are enhanced by oxide nanoparticles. In order to find the right ratio of ingredients, scientists had to conduct a thorough computer simulation of the thermodynamic properties of the material, and then print it on a printer.

The use of these two processes has significantly accelerated the development, the project participants noted, according to New Atlas. The scientists ran about 30 simulations before they were able to find a suitable alloy structure. The whole process, which usually takes years, now takes weeks or months.

“Now we can make new materials faster and more productively than before,” said Tim Smith, one of the researchers.

The resulting alloy, GRX-810, at 1093°C is twice as crack-resistant, three and a half times more flexible in bending and stretching, and more than 1,000 times more wear-resistant. Engineers suggest using it in the design of aircraft and rockets – due to its lightness, it will reduce fuel consumption.

“This is a revolutionary breakthrough in materials science,” said Dale Hopkins, one of the researchers. “New types of materials that are stronger and lighter are playing a key role in NASA’s drive to change the future of flight.”

Last year, American scientists reported a solution to the noise problem of modern aviation. They have developed a new material suitable for the production of passive, discreet elements inside the wings, which automatically adjust to the desired position during descent and significantly reduce the noise from deceleration of the aircraft.