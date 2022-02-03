New drugs did not allow the causative agent of tuberculosis to get rid of antibiotics

Russian scientists, together with colleagues from South Africa, have proposed drugs that block bacterial pump proteins that can literally throw the drug out of the cell. Although these substances are not antibiotics themselves, they will help to defeat the drug resistance of pathogenic microorganisms. New research reveals the mechanisms behind the development of bacterial resistance to antibiotics and makes a significant contribution to the development of drugs against drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis.

The work was carried out with the financial support of the Russian Science Foundation (RSF). The results are published in the journal Biomedicines. Tuberculosis has become a real disaster of the twentieth century. This is an infectious disease, the causative agent of which is Koch’s wand, which affects the lungs of a person. Advances in modern medicine make it possible to detect and effectively treat tuberculosis at an early stage, whereas earlier the disease was considered invincible. However, between 2015 and 2020, the number of deaths from tuberculosis worldwide decreased by only 9.2 percent.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, mortality rates have also risen as access to TB treatment and preventive therapy has deteriorated, especially during the period of self-isolation. An aggravating factor was the fact that the uncontrolled use of antibiotics contributed to a high incidence of a pathogen with multidrug resistance.

“One of the biochemical mechanisms that ensure the development of antibiotic resistance is the excretion of the drug from the bacterial cell. Specific membrane proteins-pumps or efflux pumps are responsible for this, literally throwing out molecules that are dangerous for the pathogen. They can become a target for an effective fight against drug resistance,” says Dmitry Maslov, project manager under the Russian Science Foundation grant, Ph.D.

In their new work, scientists from the Institute of Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Moscow), the University of the Western Cape Province (South Africa), the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (Moscow), and the South Ural State University (Chelyabinsk) studied the protein pumps of the non-pathogenic mycobacterium Mycobacterium smegmatis, a close relative of tuberculosis pathogens.

The MmpS5-MmpL5 efflux system of this microorganism is capable of pumping out the main anti-tuberculosis drugs. Using molecular modeling methods, scientists created its theoretical model and identified drugs suitable for blocking it from the ASINEX database of antibacterial compounds in almost six thousand molecules.

Of the 100 identified inhibitors, five were selected to be the best ones that have the potential to be well excreted from the body and are also safe for animal cells. A series of in vitro experiments on mycobacteria confirmed the efficacy of the two compounds predicted by the theoretical 3D model and computational calculations.

“We expect that based on the results obtained, it will be possible to improve the created model and select more of these molecules from the Gold & Platinum ASINEX databases. In the future, they will be tested directly on Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The results of our research will be used in the development of new effective drugs that can help existing anti-TB drugs, such as bedaquiline, to overcome TB drug resistance due to efflux,” Dmitry Maslov sums up.