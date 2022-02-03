New early blood test for Alzheimer’s disease shows 93% accuracy

Scientists have unveiled a new blood test that, when combined with genetic risk factors, gives very high clinical accuracy. The new diagnosis is informative at the earliest stages when there are no symptoms of dementia yet. This will help to start prevention in time to slow down the progression of an incurable disease.

Currently, instrumental diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease includes a PET scan of the brain, as well as an analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid for the presence of beta-amyloid proteins in it. A new test, developed by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis, measures the level of accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain based on the ratio of the levels of two beta-amyloid proteins in the blood – Aβ42, and Aβ40, according to the university’s website.

Even according to preliminary estimates, the availability of such a test in clinical practice should reduce the cost of examining patients by ten or more times.

The current study shows that the blood test remains highly accurate even when performed in different laboratories with different protocols and in different cohorts on three continents.

It was evaluated on a sample of 465 volunteers from the US, Australia, and Sweden who were either healthy or showed a mild cognitive decline.

Adjusting for the genetic risk factor, variant APOE4, the accuracy of the test compared to PET was 88% and 93% compared to cerebrospinal fluid analysis.

“These results suggest that the test may be useful in identifying healthy patients who may be at risk of dementia in the future, offering them the opportunity to participate in clinical trials (of new drugs) where early intervention can be of greatest benefit,” said study author Randall Bateman. . “A negative result can also help rule out Alzheimer’s disease in patients whose disorders are associated with some other health problem.”

Currently, the most effective way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease is an active lifestyle and a balanced diet. Recently, scientists have shown that it is possible to cope with one of the causes of dementia – mitochondrial dysfunction – due to a large number of antioxidants.