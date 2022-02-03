April 26, 2022 8:05 am
New EU law will oblige Google, Meta and others to explain how algorithms work

On Saturday, EU lawmakers agreed to introduce new rules for governing the virtual world. The Digital Services Act (DSA) should force IT companies to take responsibility for the information that appears on their platforms. Google, Meta, and others are being asked to quickly remove illegal content and products, explain to users and experts how their algorithms work and monitor disinformation even more strictly. Penalties for non-compliance reach 6% of the annual turnover.

“DSA will replace the ground rules for all online services in the EU,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “It will become a practical implementation of the principle: what is illegal offline is illegal online. The larger the size of the online platform, the greater the responsibility.”

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has promoted much of the legislation to regulate the internet technology sector, said the law “ensures that platforms will be held accountable for the threats their services pose to society and citizens.”

The DSA should not be confused with the DMA, the Digital Market Act, which was passed in March. Both are in the IT sector, but the DMA aims to create fair competition between businesses, while the DSA aims to regulate platform content and will therefore impact users more explicitly.

The final text of the law has not yet been published, but the European Parliament and the European Commission have already identified a number of mandatory items:

  • Prohibition of targeted advertising based on religion, sexual orientation, or nationality.
  • No misleading or deceitful user interfaces. In particular, canceling a subscription should be as easy as agreeing to it.
  • Major online platforms should make their recommendation algorithms transparent to users. And introduce the ability to opt-out of recommendations based on personal data.
  • Providers and platforms must clearly explain why they have removed illegal content, as well as give users the opportunity to challenge such a decision. The law does not define what content is considered illegal, it is left to the discretion of the EU member states.
  • The largest platforms should provide key data to researchers.
  • Online marketplaces must store basic information about merchants so that those who sell prohibited goods or services can be traced.
  • Major platforms should also introduce new strategies to deal with disinformation during crises.

The law will enter into force 15 months later or from January 1, 2024 (whichever is earlier) after the final vote of the EU member states, which at this stage can be considered a formality. While the DSA will only apply within the European Union, its implications could be global, writes Verge. It is more economically advantageous for global companies to introduce a unified information management strategy, based on more stringent EU requirements.

At the beginning of the month, two committees of the European Parliament voted for a  bill banning anonymous transactions with cryptocurrencies in the EU. If the law is passed, all companies working with crypto assets will have to receive, store and provide law enforcement agencies with information about persons involved in transactions. There will be no minimum payment threshold.

